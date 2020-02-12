Rian Johnson shares his opinion on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At the time Rian Johnson had to deal with a community of followers of the Star Wars universe really enraged by the decisions he made in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, eighth episode of the Skywalker Saga; That's why J.J. Abrams, the director of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Despite the time that has passed since the premiere of Episode IX, we hadn't had a chance to know what Johnson thought of what Abrams had done with his story. Now we know it thanks to its appearance on MTV.

"He blew me away. It made me feel very proud seeing the heart and soul that JJ put in it. See my friends in that movie, bringing it all to a conclusion. Yes, for me as a Star Wars fan, it was a very special experience".

.@joshuahorowitz caught up with @rianjohnson on the #Oscars red carpet to talk about the forthcoming #KnivesOut sequel and what Rian thought of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' pic.twitter.com/B1tPNlIM0x – MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 10, 2020

No one can deny that the director's words are sincere and that he really feels this about Abrams' work, but what the spectators have made clear is that they do not share his vision and that they are not happy with how it all ended.

The director does not seem to hold any kind of resentment for the decisions made by his professional partner. Decisions that sometimes contradict or attempt to repair somehow those made by Johnson himself in his film.

Another of the decisions that bothered the viewers was to grant Rose Tico, a character created by Johnson, a total of 90 seconds on screen throughout the entire history of Episode IX.

Now the future of Star Wars is about short-term television and a future saga of movies that absolutely nothing is known about and that it may take a long time to become a reality.