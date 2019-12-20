         Rian Johnson says it's a mistake to make a movie thinking about the fans: "I want to be challenged when I sit in the living room"

Share it:

Rian johnson He has grown tired of hearing harsh criticism of his work in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' during the last two years. He even served as an inspiration for the great 'Daggers in the back' and now he has taken advantage of an interview granted to the podcast 'Swings & Mrs.' to explain how he addresses his creative process when the need to deal with pre-existing fans comes into play:

The mistake of wanting to make fans happy

I think that addressing any creative process with the idea of ​​making fans happy is a mistake and that would probably lead to just the opposite. Even with my experience as a fan, you know that if you're going to see something, even if it's something that I think I want, if I see on the screen just what I want is in the "oh, okay" plan, it could make me smile and make me feel neutral about something what I'm not going to think about later, but that's something that won't satisfy me.

I want to be shocked, to be surprised, to be caught off guard, I want things to be recontextualized, I want to be retained as a fan when I sit in the living room. My goal every time I feel in the cinema is to have an experience like the one I had with 'The Empire Strikes Back', something that resonates emotionally and feels that connects with the above, makes sense and goes straight to the heart of what this A way I could never see myself coming.

The truth is that it's hard to put Johnson's reasoning buts, since the fascination of discovering something new and different will always be better than just enjoying more of the same. I am also not against this happening, but lately nostalgia is being abused and that does not seem to be going less.

In fact, I was not especially satisfied with 'The last Jedi' – it is one thing to want to surprise the viewer and another to do it well -, but I am sure that one of the main mistakes Abrams makes in 'The rise of Skywalker' is to try to straighten the course and fold to those who simply wanted to see the usual Star Wars. Here there is no surprise, but some cowardice to try to avoid another barrage of criticism.

The funny thing is that the play has not gone very well and that has already been reflected in a critical reception much worse than they had both 'The Force Awakens' and 'The last Jedi'. At the box office, he sure has no problem exceeding $ 1 billion, but it remains to be seen if this will affect the future of the franchise in any way once the Skywalker saga is finished.