 Rian Johnson on removing Luke's third lesson from The Last Jedi

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Part of the history of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" It is the training that Luke Skywalker does to Rey, transmitting the Jedi teachings, as Master Yoda already did to Luke in Dagobah in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back". Specifically, three lessons Luke wanted to teach Rey, however, in the film we only see two before Rey leaves to return to La Resistencia (not too different from Luke's decision at the time to interrupt his training with Yoda). . The third lesson was left as a deleted scene.

The Jedi do not own the Force, the legacy of the Jedi is a failure and the one that remains to be seen, which could be seen as a scene removed from the film, and which is directly on Disney +. A fan has taken to Twitter to discover the scene, and asked director Rian Johnson about the decision to remove the scene. The filmmaker has responded justifying that it was a matter of the film's rhythm and channeling the end of the film, despite the fact that it is a scene that he likes.

Mostly the beat, and some of this always felt a little repetitive. We get to a point in the movie where we want to accelerate and start climbing towards the end. I love the scene, it was a tough cut (but finally good).

Mostly pace, and something about it always felt a little repetitive, coming at a point in the movie where we want to hit the gas and start escalating towards the finale. I love the scene, it was a tough (but ultimately good) cut. – Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) April 15, 2020

The scene in question shows us Rey and Luke observing how some ships approach Ach-To, to which Luke explains that they are bandits who regularly approach the island to attack the caretakers. Rey gets nervous and starts running towards the caretakers to save them. Luke then tells him that a true Jedi Knight would do nothing, because if they do respond, the bandits will respond too, coming more next time and more violent. He tells him that he must control himself and can only act when it is to "maintain balance, even if people are injured." Rey ignores his teaching and runs to the village. When he gets there, he finds that no assault is taking place, but a party in which the bandits, caretakers, the porgs and even Chewbacca and RD-D2 participate.

In the end, Rey furiously talks to Luke about the joke, tells him that she believed they were in danger and that he was trying to do something, to which Luke replies that precisely that is what the Resistance needs, not an old man like him. , and that is his teaching. Rey then reacts with an idea that is discussed on other occasions in the film, and that is precisely why this allusion to the repetition that Rian makes, which is the disappointment of Rey for having crossed the galaxy and endangering others by abandoning them.

The entire scene on Disney + also has a comment from Johnson where the filmmaker explains that removing the scene was something that went around a lot, especially because of the great actors Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley are in it, and because it offered some "Action scene" on the island.