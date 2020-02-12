General News

 Rian Johnson is happy with Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker, Kelly Marie Tran talks about her reduced role and Lana Condor almost played Rose Tico

February 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
Rian Johnson and Chewbacca on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi / Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

Director Rian johnson publicly pronounce on the film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" since its premiere, knowing that he was in charge of directing “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”And works on a new Star Wars movie trilogy project for the cinema. The night of the Oscars left us the opportunity to know what you think about the sequel to his film, the J.J. Abrams I put the closing clasp to the Skywalker arch.

The filmmaker attended the Oscars last night to celebrate his Best Original Screenplay nomination for "Daggers in the back", who lost to "Parasites" of Bong Joon-Ho, big winner of the night. Talking to MTV News, he was correct in his opinion about the ninth Star Wars Episode.

I had a great time, uncle. It made me feel very proud, and see the heart and soul that J.J. (Abrams) put in it. And see my friends who came out in the movie bringing the whole thing to a conclusion. Yes, for me, as a Star Wars fan, it was a very special experience.

Image of Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

A controversy that hit the film was the reduced role that Rose Tico had. The actress Kelly Marie Tran She was also asked during the night about that small role she had in the sequel. In spite of everything, Marie Tran commented that she was grateful to be part of the film and that it was more important to solve the enormous narration that had to be closed.

‘The last Jedi’ It was my first movie, you know? So I think I finally begin to realize that when you are in something of that caliber, there are so many people working to do something with love. And no matter what you do, there will always be people who are not happy with that. But I think the best lesson I've learned is to have fun and be present at the moment … I think I'm really surprised by the way (J. J. Abrams) was able to close all these amazing stories. There were so many characters! In the end, I got to be part of something bigger than me, and that's really special.

Recall that at first, the paper was raised with greater importance in the rebel base of the planet Ajan Kloss, sharing several scenes with Leia, but the difficulty that to get them to fit with the footage of Carrie Fisher led to reduce their role.

Image of X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), Lana Condor as Jubilation Lee / Júbilo

Finally comment that the actress Wool Condor, which we saw as Joy in "X-Men: Apocalypse" revealed in an interview that was almost done with this Rose Tico paper, which debuted on "Star Wars: The Last Jedi". The actress, who also became a candidate for a role in the series “Marvel’s Runaways”, reveals that in his day he was so close to taking the role in Star Wars, he did a test to see what his chemistry was with John Boyega, who plays Finn.

This was before the release of 'The Force Awakens', and they were already reading for the sequel. He was eating Sugarfish, and I had a meeting to meet him. I remember looking at him and thinking: "He has no idea what will happen to his life." You will be the star of Star Wars. That's great!'. And then it exploded overnight. If I had done Star Wars I would not have been able to do ‘To all the boys I fell in love with’, so that is an example of a door that closes and another that opens.

Via information | Style caster



