 Rian Johnson insists he keeps talking to Lucasfilm about his Star Wars movies

Fans are still waiting for Lucasfilm to announce their future plans for Star Wars, something they initially said they would announce this January together with who would be in charge of directing that Star Wars movie that would arrive in 2022 after things with Benioff & Weiss did not come to fruition.

In parallel to all this is the project of Rian johnson. The director who was responsible for doing "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" he has been working in a new Star Wars trilogy that do not finish placing in the study plans. They confirmed long ago that their films would not fit the established dates of premieres 2022, 2024 and 2026, and precisely for a while it was thought that the project was completely canceled.

The filmmaker has been commenting for months that his trilogy is still alive, and that he is in talks with Lucasfilm to see what they do, and in new statements, it seems that the situation remains exactly the same. Studio and director are in touch but the situation remains unclear:

I'm still talking to Lucasfilm but they haven't announced anything about their plan yet.

Johnson's approach to these new films is completely unknown but he would delve into new characters, beyond those we are used to seeing, which is also the new line that Lucasfilm is embarking on, trying to leave behind the characters of the saga Skywalker

