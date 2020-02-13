Rian Johnson gives Opinion of The Rise of Skywalker

Share it:

It was the most anticipated opinion, at least for those of us who have lived with some interest the plot verdicts of the battle between six Disney, Lucasfilm, Rian johnson, J.J. Abrams and the opposing sides of fans of Star wars.

Making an effort to summarize everything that has happened so far, let's say it started with the premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’In 2017, a movie that Lucasfilm liked so much that Kathleen Kennedy He offered his director and screenwriter, Johnson, a whole new galactic trilogy for him alone.

When the movie hit theaters, fans were divided into two sides, Johnson's sense of adventure enthusiasts and those who couldn't commune with their ideas. There was a third group, those who defenestrated the film for racist and sexist reasons, but it is better to always leave them aside.

In Disney they fell apart and removed from the equation a Colin Trevorrow, director assigned to Episode IX and that he intended to continue on Johnson's path. Instead, Abrams returned to the juice ground to perform a sort of baipás between his ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’(2015) and finally known as‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’(2019), almost completely ignoring what happened in Johnson’s intermediate episode.

For all this, the always measured reaction of the filmmaker was interesting and, thanks to this meeting in full red carpet of the Oscars with MTV News, we have his statements about it.

"Uncle, I had a great time. It made me feel very proud and you see the heart and soul of J.J. put in it. And seeing my friends who were in the movie, bringing everything to a conclusion, yes, for me, as a Star Wars fan, it was a really special experience"

Rian johnson, which has been applauded this year by critics and audiences thanks to the great 'Daggers in the back', He's still waiting for Lucasfilm's warning about whether his trilogy continues. Meanwhile, it seems that the sequel on the misadventures of his accurate Benoit Blanc It is unstoppable.

