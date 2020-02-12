Rian Johnson confirms the protagonist of the sequel to ‘Daggers in the back’

Share it:

The cluedo run by Rian johnson It has become one of the successes of the season. So much so, that the sequel of ‘Daggers in the back’ and the director has advanced some details on the Oscar 2020 red carpet.

The first thing that has confirmed to Variety magazine is the name of the protagonist: Daniel Craig will repeat as Detective Benoit Blanc. However, we will never see any cast member of the original film: Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Tony Collette, Michael Shannon, Christopher Plummer, Don Johnson, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford … None of them will be Suspect of the murder around which the plot of this second installment of which aspires to become the new Hollywood thriller franchise par excellence will revolve.

"We will have a completely new cast," says the director. Any name in mind? “I want all the people who are on this carpet. Throw a rock, and you will hit someone I love in my movie. ”

Nor has he wanted to give details about the new plot: “I am not thinking of this movie as a sequel, really. Since we started working on it, it was like: ‘We're going to do the same as Agatha Christie with all the novels she wrote about Poirot. We create more mysteries for Blanc. New cast, new location and new mystery. You can do many different things from there and it will be all very fun. ”