Rian Johnson already works in a sequel to Daggers from behind

The new movie Daggers from behind, directed by Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), has been a success to the point of having a sequel underway a few weeks after its premiere.

This continuation would be mainly focused on the character of Daniel Craig, who would play the detective Benoit Blanc again in a film that would be starting his production in a year.

Both the director and the actor have declared that they want to carry out this sequel to the film that has earned Craig the first nomination of his career at the Golden Globes.

In this story the nurse (Ana de Armas) of a millionaire family is investigated for the murder of the old patriarch (Christopher Plummer). The film has received very positive reviews since its premiere and was nominated for Best Comedy Film in the Golden Globes.

Since the project cost about 40 million dollars and has already raised over 235 at the box office, it is not surprising that there are already plans to move forward with this peculiar franchise.

