 Rey's fate has been raised since Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" has made the sequel trilogy go offline in its second half, ignoring many of the concepts raised by Rian Johnson in "The Last Jedi" to retrieve threads that J.J. Abrams had already raised in "The awakening of the Force" five years ago. So it is not surprising that some of the revelations of this installment had already been discussed in the pre-production of the seventh episode of the saga, despite Abrams propensity to go to his "Magic Box".

The launch of "The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" details on one of its pages a meeting that took place in May 2014 in which Pablo Hidalgo, Lucasfilm executive member of the story group of the franchise, already stated Rey's destiny as a "Spiritual Skywalker", advancing the end of the ninth episode in which the girl adopts the most famous last name in the saga.

I like the idea of ​​it being our Skywalker even though it isn't. For us, for practical purposes Skywalker It's a metaphor. It does not have to be directly connected to the blood.

In "The Skywalker Rise" we discover that Rey really is an offspring of Emperor Palpatine and that he seeks her to accept all his power as his heir. Although the use of Darth Sidious was an addition that was not considered from the beginning, in the final act of the film the heroine is armed with courage and, with the help of all Jedi, defeats the evil Sith, thus embracing her destiny how Skywalker.

