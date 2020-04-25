Entertainment

Rey becomes Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker concept art

April 25, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The concept art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has left us on more than one occasion with some very interesting desasaplands. Among them, the new image of Dark King, the version of the young Jedi seduced by the dark side of the Force. Specifically, the one that the artist has recently shown us Adam Brockbank presents very interesting details.

The idea of ​​Rey (Daisy Ridley) becoming Kylo Ren It was on the table, according to the official Brockbank Instagram account. He worked alongside J. J. Abrams in his previous movie in the Star Wars saga, although so far we have not seen this excellent work.

In the image we see a King with yellow eyes, in true Sith style, while removing Kylo Ren's helmet. A rather interesting parallel with which we saw between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy.

The final version of the Dark King briefly appeared in a vision of the young Jedi during Star Wars: Skywalker's Rise. The film sparked negative criticism from many fans of the franchise, something to which Daisy Ridley has recently responded.

"January did not go well. It was quite rare, I felt that all this love that had been shown to us at first, I thought, Where has the love gone?" Said the actress about the public's support for this latest installment. "I think it is a very complicated thing when you are part of something made up of so much love and people don't like it." "So it was difficult, but at the same time you have that feeling of being very proud of it, and I'm also excited to have been a part of it."

Although the so-called "Skywalker saga" has come to an end, Star Wars continues to expand thanks to its television series on Disney +, such as The Mandalorian or Cassian Andor.

