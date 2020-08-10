Revolution in Real Madrid: Zidane and the nine figures who could come out after falling in the Champions League

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Real Madrid started planning next season – REUTERS / Oli Scarff

Real Madrid put an end to an atypical season In which they were left with a bittersweet flavor after winning the league title with a very positive restart (10 wins and a draw), and losing to Manchester City in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

From now on the merengue board of directors began planning what the 2020-21 season will be which will be marked by the economic consequences that the coronavirus pandemic is leaving worldwide.

In that sense, the white house is preparing a revolution in its staff in which you could "cash in" with up to nine players. The continuity of Zinedine Zidane, that he came to save what would have been a disastrous campaign is also in doubt.

Apparently in the last season, Bale's future is far from Madrid – REUTERS

Gareth Bale It is one of those aimed to leave. His name has been in the spotlight for two seasons but it was in evidence. From playing a few minutes to watching all the games from the bench. Toni Kroos told how the player's situation is while his representative stated that he will stay. It will be necessary to see if Real Madrid is willing to continue paying a salary for a footballer who watches every game from the bench. In 2022 his contract will expire.

James Rodríguez lives a situation similar to that of the WelshmanHowever, the Colombian, who was promised minutes after his arrival from Bayern Munich and did not comply, ended up asking Zidane not to summon him if he was not going to use him. His departure is imminent and the Atlético de Madrid and Manchester United they are its main candidates.

Luka jovic He came as an alternative for Karim Benzema but could not demonstrate what he achieved at Eintracht Frankfurt. His performance every time he had to enter did not convince Zinedine Zidane, and still have several offerings from Europe to choose from.

Mendy won the position even though he was one of the untouchables – REUTERS / Vincent West

Marcelo will be the historical one who could leave the white house despite the strong support he had from Zinedine Zidane, who returned the title to him after his arrival in the team (With Santiago Solari he was a substitute at the expense of Sergio Reguilón, today on loan to Sevilla). The Brazilian's game declined with the passing of the matches and ended up losing the position to Ferland Mendy, who took over the left wing based on good performances. Juventus, with his friend Cristiano Ronaldo, could be his new destination.

Isco, of an irregular present and alternating between the substitution and the ownership, the Spanish I could leave for Italy after the interest of Andrea Pirlo, the new Juventus coach, to take over his services was known.

Mariano Díaz was another striker who did not succeed at Real Madrid. He arrived from Lyon after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo but failed to convince the coaches he had during his stay in the merengue team. He was the player who had the fewest minutes with Zizou. The lack of minutes on the court would make Lucas Vazquez also ask for an exit like Nacho, who had an offer from Roma but preferred to bet on a club that chose Militao ahead of him.

Brahim: The 21-year-old could go out on loan as he did not have minutes after his arrival from Manchester City in 2018. It is a future start for the club and they would look for a team in which he can start.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

A glory of German football underestimated Messi and Barcelona before the Champions League meeting: "Bayern would have to be wrong a lot to lose"

Controversy over the Champions League Final 8 protocol: what if there are many cases of coronavirus in a team

The super offer that Real Madrid is preparing to sign Paulo Dybala: the two figures who could enter the operation