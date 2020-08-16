Revolution in Barcelona: Luis Suárez and other heavyweights could leave the club

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Luis Suárez is one of the targeted

The humiliating defeat of FC Barcelona at the hands of Bayern Munich 8-2 ​​in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, he moved all the foundations of the Camp Nou. The bulky win finished sealing a year for oblivion in the institution, that after failure only thinks about being reborn.

That is why, according to the Catalan media Sports world, from the leadership they are considering big changes for the future. In addition to what would be an advancement in the presidential elections, there would also be a revolution within the current campus.

With the departure of Quique Setién practically confirmed, the Spanish portal assured that "All players in the squad are transferable", removing from the list Lionel Messi, Marc André Ter Stegen and Frankie De Jong. They would also be joined by the young talents Riqui Puig, Ansu Fati and the newcomers Trincao and Pedri.

Messi, Ter Stegen and Frankie De Jong would be the untouchable headlines (Photo by Manu Fernandez / POOL / AFP)

The club would be managing two options: Start considering good offers for any of them, or terminate contracts that are close to completion (1 or 2 years). What would lead to the youth and the arrival of other reinforcements.

Within the group that would have the exit door open there are outstanding names such as that of the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, whose link with Barcelona is until June 2021. His departure, which would mean a significant decrease in salary expenses, could open a gap for the arrival and ownership of Lautaro Martínez.

Jordi Alba is another of the weight footballers that appears on the list of expendable. Despite being Lionel Messi's best partner on the pitch, the Barça club considers that his performance is far from being what it was previously. His contract ends in 2024 and he has a release clause of 500 million, however, in the event of a good offer, he could leave unopposed.

Griezmann could join the list of expendable – REUTERS / Rafael Marchante / Pool

In case of Ivan Rakitic it's clearer. The Croatian was not having continuity in the team since the arrival of Ernesto Valverde and rumors link him to a return to Sevilla. The Sevillians are not willing to pay the transfer and that is why the whole culé I would let him go by terminating the remainder of the contract.

A similar case is that of Samuel Umtiti and Osumane Dembélé, who despite having a contract with the team, their low performances and their continuous injuries did not allow them to achieve regularity.

Antoine Griezmann is last on the list. The footballer completed his year as a Barça player and, although the club understands that he can still give the team much more, In the event that a good proposal came, they could accept it.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Guardiola's desperate reaction after Lyon's goal and his comment on Barcelona's historic defeat

Luis Suárez was the protagonist of a strange statistic: his striking heat map in the historic defeat of Barcelona

Barcelona has already started negotiations to hire a new coach: an Argentine is the main candidate