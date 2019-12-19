review with features, price and specifications

Share it:

Little by little, the wireless headphone ecosystem is growing with quality models and content prices such as new Huawei FreeBuds 3, headphones that aspire to join user experience with correct sound quality.

Data sheet of the Huawei FreeBuds 3

Huawei FreeBuds 3 Earphone type In-ear Weight 4.5 g each headset



48 g (charging base) Dimensions 41.5 x 20.4 x 17.8 mm



60.9 x 21.8 mm (charging base) Design and connections USB-C, gesture control, IPX4 resistor, Qi wireless charging (2 W) Diaphragm unit 14.2 mm dynamic driver Drums 30 mAh (4 hours)



410 mAh (charging base) (20 hours) Recharge time 1 hour Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 Price 175 euros

In the data sheet of the Huawei FreeBuds 3, the Kirin A1 chip, the first of Huawei dedicated exclusively to wearables, which gives us a clear idea that we are not facing an accessory or passing product but of a line that wants continuity and search for individual quality.

Huawei has sought with these headphones to combine comfort, user experience and also something unusual in an open design: noise cancellation

To also highlight the latency announced for these headphones, only 190 ms, so it opens a world of possibilities beyond pure audio, as we will see in the specific section of our analysis.

Compact design to carry everywhere

The new ones Huawei FreeBuds 3 They are wireless headphones whose design is clearly recognizable. They are open design and with a “paw”Long that the market already associates a cordless headset with hands-free functions.

At the design level, the most surprising thing is that, despite being noise canceling headphones, Huawei has decided to keep an open and global design, a decision that is right for comfort and simplicity of placement, but risky when it comes to customize the grip and get more insulation from outside noise.

The advantages of open design are in turn inconvenient to achieve a solid noise reduction

The first goal associated with comfort FreeBuds 3 achieve it fully. Its almost ridiculous weight of 4.5 grams per headset attached to the simple and universal design make it really you forget that you wear them.

By not just entering the ear, they are very comfortable headphones and you can use hours and hours without realizing or feeling any discomfort. Plus they have turned out to be quite reliable Although they leave us with the feeling of not being subject to the ear.

In our time of use we have not experienced accidental falls and are quite safe in the ears.

For the test we asked several people to put them on for a while and the result was the same: they praised that they didn't seem to be wearing anything nor did they have the continuous feeling that they were going to fall.

When doing sports or walking a little faster, we already suffer more doubts about its endurance placed but finally they did not fall. It has only happened to us curiously in a more critical situation and associated with the touches that must be performed to control their functions, so we consider them moments in which we do have to take some more care.

Like other wireless headphones, the Huawei FreeBuds 3 are stored and transported (and also charged) in a compact case. In the case of FreeBuds 3 the case has a round shape that is practical to carry from one side to another.

The cases and also the headphones come in two colors: black and white. We have tried black, with a glossy finish, which is quite prone to pick fingerprints and finger grease.

At the level of connections, the Huawei FreeBuds case is very simple. We only have one USB-C port for charging and a small sync button.

The location of that button has not convinced us. At least in the black model, unless you know the instructions where it is located, it may take a while to locate it because it is on one side and without relief or any delimitation.

As for the LED indications, there are two: an internal one that illuminates when the box is opened and that indicates the state of charge of the box with green or orange lights, and another external one located next to the charging port and that indicates whether The upload has been completed.

Using Huawei FreeBuds 3

The exclusive wearable chip is an essential part of the user experience of new FreeBuds 3. A barrier rather than input, of use, of the wireless headphones is usually in the pairing first and then in the continuous connections and disconnections of the terminal.

Huawei shows that this aspect has worked on FreeBuds 3 and has practically achieved a Instant pairing and a transparent back connection for the user.

The ecosystem comes into play here, as in the case of Apple Airpods. Although FreePods 3 can be used with any terminal, the experience is round with Huawei terminals with EMUI 10. In them it is enough to open the cargo box so that we skip a curtain to link the FreeBuds directly and then to know the battery status.

Huawei has reserved for its terminals with EMUI 10 the complete experience with FreeBuds, something that reduces the range of possible users

If it is another Android (or iOS) terminal, in addition to the classic pairing via Bluetooth options, Huawei uses the free application Huawei AI to facilitate that process. Just open it and press the pairing button of the FreeBuds 3 for two seconds to get everything running.

This application is where we can manage the touch controls, know the battery charge of both cases and each headset separately, look for firmware updates and configure noise reduction.

Regarding the controls, they are performed directly on the surface of the headphones. The action on each of them has a different function associated, since control pause or play until you activate the voice assistant or noise cancellation. What we cannot do is manage volume control, something that surprises with how useful it can be.

Two pending improvements to FreeBuds are to allow volume control from the headphones and without EMUI 10, playback is stopped when the headphones are removed

FreeBuds 3 include touch controls on its surface. A double touch on them carries a function, to choose between 4 in the options of the headphones. The usual ones to play / next, Play / pause, activate the voice assistant or enable / disable noise reduction are present, as well as the one that does not apply any action when touching the headphones. The one we did not find and it is surprising because it is one of the most demanded in this type of headphones, it is the volume control.

Another controversial decision of Huawei is the one that leaves only for the devices with EMUI 10 the audio stop / playback when we remove one of the headphones from the ear. It is too important a function to leave without it the non-owners of an updated Huawei terminal.

Noise reduction limited by its open design

As we had anticipated, being open-design headphones, the noise cancellation had no hint of being one of the best in the market. The entire effect that intra-auditory headphones provide for a first passive reduction of ambient sound is lost at the outset.

The noise reduction system is activated and deactivated in the Huawei AI application (or with double tap on a headset if it has been configured like this), where we can also regulate the reduction effect. Here, since the headphones have an open design, the cancellation effect must be kept quite high in order to obtain appreciable results.

The effectiveness of noise reduction is greater with low frequencies usually associated with background and continuous noise. The loud voices or sounds are still appreciable, which reduces the areas in which we could use this functionality. Do not expect a level cancellation.

Huawei FreePods 3 offer outstanding quality when we refer to voice, both in music and especially in calls

And the sound quality? The FreeBuds 3 boast 14 mm dynamic drivers, which offer us great fidelity, clarity and good sound power especially at medium frequencies without giving up good bass, always within the physical limitations of this type of headphones. Even at high volumes.

Quality is very loud when we refer to the voices. Both with music and especially in podcasts and phone calls, FreeBuds 3 boast a clarity and power of the best in this type of devices.

Autonomy

Huawei FreeBuds 3 have a theoretical autonomy of 4 hours on a single charge. If we add the load via case, we could reach 20 hours. The reality is somewhat remote but remains at acceptable levels for these types of devices.

Continuously listening to music or making calls, Huawei FreePods 3 have endured us on average 3 hours and a half. In an effective way we can actually talk about 13-14 hours of autonomy since the charging case will keep us the FreeBuds always ready. The low load warning of the box is indicated by the red illumination of the internal LED.

With a battery for about 3 hours and fast charging of the transport box, autonomy is one of the highlights of these headphones

A very prominent point of the Huawei FreeBuds 3 is in the fast charge. This seems critical to me in a wearable device since we will often forget that you have to charge them and without a fixed pattern to do it as it happens for example with smartphones, having a real fast charging system is a point in your favor.

In our tests, with cable (USB-C charging), FreeBuds 3 reach 50% charge in less than 20 minutes. For an emergency comes ideal. The full charge occurred just after 35 minutes.

Huawei FreeBuds 3, Xataka's opinion

Loyalty in an ecosystem to the user is a practice that any manufacturer would like. The range of accessories of a smartphone, especially if it is high-end and has been an important investment, is a direct way to seek that loyalty.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3, without being exclusive headphones for devices of the Asian manufacturer, they improve the experience of use when we have them associated with a Huawei smartphone with EMUI 10. So we can for example remove them and that the reproduction of pause, something so basic in the experience of use that We do not understand that it is not possible with other terminals or previous versions of the Huawei layer.

As to sound quality, here there are no differences according to the ecosystem, and we have been very satisfied with the overall audio quality, which happens to be excellent when we refer to the voice. And all this with a very comfortable and effective design.

We are less satisfied with one of its star functionalities: noise reduction. In an open design, we already lose enough interest in this function, so that the effectiveness and reality of use is quite limited to specific moments. But that this possibility exists with this price is interesting.

This product has been assigned for testing by Huawei. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.