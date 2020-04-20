review with features, price and specifications

Share it:

Taking advantage of the launch of the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro +, Huawei also launched the Huawei Watch GT 2e, the new version of your smart watch. It is, in a nutshell, a kind of revision of the previous model in which the promise of 14 days of battery is kept and the price is reduced, which is 179 euros, although a much more sporty vision is chosen.

The previous model left us with a very good taste in the mouth thanks to the quality of its screen, autonomy and finishes, so we have put this sportier brother to the test to see if it maintains the bar at the same height. Here is his analysis.





Huawei Watch GT 2e datasheet

Huawei Watch GT 2e SCREEN 1.39 inch AMOLED touch

Resolution 454 x 454 pixels PROCESSOR Kirin A1 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 53 x 46.8 x 10.8 mm

43 g STORAGE 4GB WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth 5.1 OPERATING SYSTEM Lite OS GEOPPOSITIONING Yes, through GPS, GLONASS and Galileo SENSORS Accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical sensor for heart rate measurement, ambient light measurement and barometer BUTTONS Power on and function WATERPROOF Up to 5 ATM REQUIREMENTS Android 4.4 or higher

iOS 9.0 or later DRUMS Up to 14 days PRICE 179 euros

Design: sportier and with integrated (but interchangeable) strap

We start, as always, analyzing its aesthetic section. The watch it is finished in metal and, following in the wake of the previous model, it has a circular sphere with two buttons on the right side. It is quite light, only 43 grams, and the width seems correct to me, since it is 10.8 mm. It is large enough to show that we are wearing it, but also compact, so the final feeling is quite nice. In a way, it reminds me of the Galaxy Watch 2, but it is a purely aesthetic matter.

What are the buttons for? The superior allows us to turn on the clock and

open the main menu, from which we will access the different options included in the software and which we will talk about later. The lower one, meanwhile, can be mapped to make a predetermined series of actionssuch as starting a sports session quickly or activating a timer.

The buttons feel good, they have a good ride and they don't click, something that I personally like. They are not fully integrated into the frame, but slightly protrude, allowing you to locate them by passing your hand along the edge. Still, the position is quite comfortable and natural, so once you've tapped them a few times, you'll end up getting used to their location.

The strap that our test unit has is made of green and black TPU and is pleasant to the touch, surprisingly nice, I would dare to say. It shows a very good quality and the sporty finish fits really well. It has a classic buckle closure mechanism with two silicone grips and the fit is correct. Also, since the strap is perforated, the closure adapts to any type of wrist, but since the sphere is quite large (46 mm) I do not consider it ideal for people with small wrists. That said, for tastes, colors.

Unlike the Watch GT 2, the strap has been integrated with the body of the device, so that there is some continuity between the strap and the box itself. However, that does not mean that it is not interchangeable, because although it may not seem so at first glance, the strap has some small top ties that we can slide to the side to remove, clean or replace them.

On the other hand, and although we will talk about the screen in more depth in the next section, I would like to highlight that the edges of the panel have a subtle engraving based on lines that stand out when the light hits the sides. That, coupled with excellent construction, make the aesthetics of the Huawei Watch GT 2e outstanding.

How about day to day? Wearing it is very comfortable because, as I said, it is light and, although large, it does not feel annoying. The experience has been positive both when doing sports and taking it to sleep, because yes, the Huawei Watch GT 2e analyzes sleep as the previous model did. In short, it is comfortable, beautiful and feels good to hand, so I can not have complaints in the design section.

Screen: circular, AMOLED and with a more than decent resolution

Known from the outside, let's focus on the screen. On this occasion, Huawei has implemented a 1.39 inch touch AMOLED panel (the same size as the Watch GT 2) with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, a figure not negligible at all. At the level of sharpness and detail I have no complaints, nor do I have any complaints about the level of brightness. There are five levels, each one higher, and the one that has convinced me the most for being the most versatile is the fourth.

However, there are three "buts" that I would like to highlight. The first is that the glass has enough reflections, so if the light falls directly on it, the display of the content will be penalized. It is common in all watches, but I did not want to stop putting it on the table. The second is that automatic brightness is somewhat slow and takes time to react to light changes, and the third is that the footprints remain very, very marked and they can be seen with the naked eye. Cleaning maniacs, you are warned.

On a personal basis, and given the size of my wrist, I like how such a large screen looks and it does not seem too "exaggerated"

The clock allows you to configure the mode always on displayThat is to say, that the clock has the screen on all the time, but not before warning that this will reduce the useful life of the battery in half. We will address it in its corresponding section, but precisely the battery is not a problem in this device, so my recommendation is to activate it. I am in favor of enjoying a device to the fullest, so if you are not going to activate this option for fear that the battery will not last long, tranquility, because you will have autonomy to spare. If you do not want it, the same, tranquility, because it is disabled by default.

And now that we talk about this, it is worth mentioning the watchfaces or covers. From the Huawei "Health" app you can access a huge catalog of covers for all tastes. Each one has a different design and allows access to more or less information at a single glance, so it is a matter of finding the one that best suits our needs. Something that has caught my attention is that some watchfaces are animated, but these tend to slightly reduce performance and autonomy.

Regarding tactile feedback, the screen meets expectations. It responds to our gestures fluently and allows us to access the basic functions of the watch by simply sliding sideways:

By sliding to the right we will access a summary of our pulsations, stress level, weather, music control and a summary of exercise (minutes on foot, minutes of exercise and steps).

By sliding up we will see the notification log.

Scrolling down we will show the battery level, the date and five frequently used quick settings: "do not disturb" mode, active screen, search for the phone, alarm and settings.

The screen can wake up gesturing with the wrist (which is almost instantaneous) or by pressing the top button, but not by clicking on the panel itself. To turn it off there are several options: either wait for the timer to pass (modifiable to our liking and default of five seconds) or cover the screen completely with the palm of your hand.

Performance and operating system: sport above all

The operating system of the Huawei Watch GT 2e is Lite OS, which is the same as we have in other watches of the company. Its performance is correct and fluidity is fine for the price range we are in, but it still has room for improvement to get closer to other competitors such as Tizen on the Galaxy Watch or WatchOS on the Apple Watch.

There are also no new features in terms of interface, since the same icons and colors are preserved as in previous models. If you are already familiar with EMUI, Huawei's customization layer, the watch interface will be familiar to you. Icons are easily identifiable And their size is generous, allowing them to be seen well at a glance, something the size of the screen helps.

The arrangement of the icons is in list format, one after the other, in a somewhat peculiar order. The normal thing would be to find the menu alphabetically, but that would make sense if we could install additional applications from the mobile, and it is not. Lite OS only allows you to use the apps that are integrated in the OS itself, and beyond those there are no more, you cannot install apps from Google Play. There are enough to use the watch without problems, such as the weather app, a stopwatch, a compass and the alarm, to give a few examples.

What is the meaning of this arrangement? Put as high as possible all exercise related functions. The first icons we have are the one that allows us to start the exercise sessions, their registration and status, the pulsations and the Sp02 sensor. The idea is that you can start a session with just two presses, and in that sense the clock fulfills what was promised.

In order to configure it and modify the options and settings it is necessary to connect it to the app Huawei Health, which comes pre-installed on all Huawei phones and can be downloaded on both iOS and Android. It is necessary to create a Huawei account to be able to access and from it you can modify the notifications of the apps that are sent to the watch, access the exercise and sleep records, etc.

Like any smart watch worth its salt, when we have the watch connected we can receive notifications from apps that we have installed in the mobile and calls. Now, it is not like the Huawei Watch GT 2, which allows you to answer calls and speak to the interlocutor from the watch itself, but rather we can only reject the call. It has no microphone, speaker, or eSIM, so nothing to make and receive calls from the watch.

As for notifications, we can receive and delete them, but don't answer them, making it a simple mirror of the mobile. It's okay to be aware, but you can't answer a WhatsApp, for example. It is something similar to what happens in previous Huawei models or Amazfit watches and, personally, I miss a function that allows, at least, to respond with quick or predetermined responses. The communication section is, perhaps, the one with the most room for improvement.

Another function that the watch offers us is that of store music on the computer itself thanks to the 4 GB of internal memory (which is less due to the space occupied by the operating system). Now, you cannot listen directly, but you need to connect a Bluetooth headset to the watch itself. If you already have some, it can be a good alternative to go for a run without charging with the smartphone. Obviously, you can also control the playback of other apps such as Spotify, and since I always carry my phone, it is the option that has been most useful to me.

And speaking of controlling things, the watch also allows monitor sleep thanks to the TruSleep function. According to Huawei, this function extrapolates the normal rhythm of the sinuses and respiratory signals from the heart rate data to analyze our sleep, and the truth is that the results are quite accurate and detailed. It allows us to know the time we sleep and wake up, the light, deep and REM sleep time and obtain a score over 100.

Finally, two points that I consider relevant are that the Huawei Watch GT 2e no WiFi or NFC. WiFi may be secondary, but NFC is imperative to be able to pay with the clock. It is not possible and it makes sense, because Huawei Pay is not available in Spain and Google Pay cannot be installed on the watch, but it is a detail that must be taken into account. It also does not have LTE or eSIM, something that again makes sense, because having no microphone or speaker cannot make and receive calls.

In general, the Huawei Watch GT 2e works quite well in the day and day and meets what can be expected from a watch of 200 euros, but we must bear in mind that we are sacrificing optionssuch as being able to install Google Play apps, receive and make calls from the watch or respond to notifications. It is not the most advanced smartwatch on the market and it may fall somewhat short for those looking for a product more similar to what Samsung and Apple offer.

Exercise with the Huawei Watch GT 2e

As we said, the Huawei Watch GT 2e has a clear sports vocation. When Huawei introduced it, it boasted that it had more than 100 types of sport, and indeed, it is. As a paddle player I still find it curious that this sport does not exist in a single watch, but anecdotes aside, unless you practice a sport that is too minority, almost certainly you will find a sport mode for you on the watch.

And there is almost everything. Sports are ordered by "types", namely: indoor, fun, sports, water, winter and extreme, and some that have caught my attention are the Parkour, urban dance, flying kites, swinging, dragon-boat, bungee jumping or rock climbing, to which we must add the classics, such as running, walking, etc.

To control the session, the watch basically drinks three functions: the SpO2 sensor, the integrated GPS and the heart rate sensor. The GPS, being integrated into the watch itself, allows us to have a record of a route without having to carry the mobile on it. The heart rate sensor, meanwhile, is similar to that of previous models and is supported by two LED emitters and two other reading sensors to read our pulsations.

How does it work? Measuring GPS performance during confinement of alarm status is difficult, but there are always options for exercising at home. I do not have a blood pressure device to compare the pulsations, but for that matter I have monitored a Same 20-minute workout with an Apple Watch Series 4 and the Huawei Watch GT 2e and the results have been the following:

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2E APPLE WATCH SERIES 4 BURNED CALORIES 142 kcal 204 kcal HEART RATE (AVERAGE) 119 ppm 128 ppm HEART RATE (MAXIMUM) 152 ppm 149 ppm

The exercise experience is very good and the reports that the Huawei Health app offers us are very complete. Further, the watch is comfortable and does not bother to wear it during sessions, something that is curious if we take into account its size. We have said several times throughout this analysis that the Huawei Watch GT 2e has a clear sports vocation and it is clear that for the most athletes it is an option to consider.

Autonomy: a promise kept

One of the fundamental pillars of any electronic device is autonomy. The Huawei Watch GT 2 left us with a very good taste in this regard, offering up to 14 days of shelf life, and the new model remains in this line. Having it connected to the mobile all the time, receiving notifications, monitoring almost daily exercise sessions of up to 45 minutes and wearing it to sleep, the watch has been able to last 11 days without turning off.

The battery is by far one of the highlights of the Huawei Watch GT 2e

Logically, this figure will be reduced if we activate the mode Always on Display, if we do more frequent or long exercise sessions or listen to more music from the watch itself, but be that as it may, the battery was not a problem during our tests. I can affirm without fear of being wrong that the battery is one of the highlights of this watch and that it will not leave us lying on any occasion.

Mention is also worth the charging time, about an hour to put it one hundred percent. A detail that I like is that the charging cradle has a USB Type-C port, so you can use any cable from any fairly new mobile. This is something I would like to see in more watches and I appreciate that Huawei has been implementing it for a while. All in all, I recommend keeping the charge level between 20% and 80%, as this will increase the life of the battery.

Huawei Watch GT 2e, Xataka's opinion

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is a watch that has lights and shadows, so let's start with the lights. The battery is simply outstanding. Along with the Amazfit models, Huawei watches are one of the most autonomous and in the new model it would not be otherwise. That the watch lasts almost two weeks standing without disheveled is worth admiring and, without a doubt, one of its main claims. If we add to this that it fully charges in about an hour, we have the most desirable combo.

On the other hand, the device is comfortable and feels good at hand (especially if you have the big wrist), the screen looks good and is generous in size and resolution and the performance of the watch is correct. It is not the most fluid on the market, but there is no need for more coal in the boiler on a daily basis. Heart rate monitoring is also accurate, just like sleep monitoring, and it has sport modes for almost every taste and profile. It is a fairly complete watch in this regard.

Shades? Mainly three. The first is that Huawei has removed the microphone and speaker from the device, so calls cannot be made and received from it. The second is notifications, which continue to fall short. It's okay to receive WhatsApp and Twitter messages on the wrist, but I wish I could respond or interact with the notices in some way.

The third, and perhaps most important, is the operating system. Lite OS has the necessary functions for day to day, but If we want to expand them with Google Play applications, it is simply impossible. You cannot install more applications and you have to make do with the pre-installed ones, which are enough, but being objective, there are watches (more expensive, yes) that have this functionality.

As we have seen throughout the analysis, Huawei Watch GT 2 and Huawei Watch GT 2e are quite similar, especially inside. Beyond the design, which is obvious that it is radically different, there are a couple of more subjective elements that make it fall a little lower. I have tried both and in this one my feeling is that in this model the fingerprints are more marked on the screen and that the performance, especially with the animated covers, is slightly reduced. Nothing drastic, but I didn't want to stop commenting on it.

In my opinion, and after having tried it long and hard and used as my personal watch, it is a recommended device for those looking for a smart watch with good value for money. Its price is 179 euros, and the truth is that little more can be asked. If you don't need to answer calls, you don't mind not being able to answer notifications and you want a watch that allows you to monitor your sports sessions accurately, the Huawei Watch GT 2e is an option to consider.

8.2 Design9 screen8.5 software7 Autonomy9.5 Interface7 In favor Its autonomy, well above more expensive and advanced models

It is beautiful, it feels good at hand and, despite being large, it is not annoying to carry it all the time

Sleep and sports measurements are pretty accurate Against Lite OS does not allow to install additional applications and is quite basic

Cannot answer notifications and cannot answer or make calls from the watch

It has no NFC, making it impossible to pay with the watch

