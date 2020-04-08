review with features, price and specifications

Share it:

Xiaomi is the brand with the best value for money, and we don't say it, the Internet says it. Now the meme has lost its meaning, at least when we refer to its most recent high-end launch, and that is that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is dangerously close to the barrier of 1,000 euros.

Leaving the price aside, Xiaomi brings us a latest smartphone, with a powerful processor, AMOLED screen with integrated fingerprint reader, matte rear design, four cameras with a very wide zoom, a generous battery and, of course, 5G connectivity. We already tell you our first impressions of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and now it's time to analyze it thoroughly.





Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, technical specifications

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 165.5 x 74.8 x 8.96 mm

208 g SCREEN AMOLED 6.67 inch

FullHD + 2,340 x 1,080

Refresh rate 90Hz

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 PROCESSOR Snapdragon 865

Adreno 650 GPU RAM 8GB LPDDR5 STORAGE 256GB UFS 3.0 REAR CAMERAS Main Sensor: 108 MP, 1 / 1.33 ", f / 1.69, OIS

Telephoto: 8 MP, f / 2.0, 10x hybrid zoom

Ultra wide: 20 MP. f / 2.2

Portrait lens: 12 MP, 2x optical zoom. f / 2.0

Video: 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 30 / 60fps, FullHD @ 30 / 60fps, HD @ 30fps, slow motion up to 960fps FRONTAL CAMERA 20 MP, FullHD @ 30fps and HD @ 30 / 120fps video SOFTWARE Android 10 + MIUI 11 SECURITY On-screen fingerprint reader

Facial recognition CONNECTIVITY 5G, WiFi 802.11a / b / g / n / ac / ax, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi Direct, GPS, USB-C BATTERY 4,500 mAh

Fast charge 65W PRICE 999 euros

Design: how good the mate feels and how much it slips

If I had to summarize my feelings with the design of the Mi 10 Pro in one sentence, that sentence would be: Very nice and with excellent finishes, but you need a cover. I say this for two reasons, the first and most important is that it slides a lot. The matte back is beautiful and feels very nice to the touch, so much so that it is as if the mobile wants to get out of hand. Here a silicone case would help a lot to improve the grip, but calm everyone because one is included in the sales box, the problem is that there are those who do not like to cover the design of their smartphone or with a transparent case. If you decide to wear the Mi 10 Pro "naked", be especially careful when holding it.

The matte back is beautiful and feels very nice to the touch, so much so that it is as if the mobile wants to get out of hand.

The second reason I would put a case on it is because the camera module sticks out. It is not much, but as it is placed in the corner the feeling of instability when resting on any surface is greater. In fact, if you answer a message with your mobile on the table, without picking it up, the wobble is exaggerated and even makes noise against the table. Of course, I must say that despite the module being so exposed, in the time I have used it, neither the edge nor the glass has been damaged.

And speaking of the camera module, Xiaomi does not go up to the fashion of square modules They have flooded the mobile showcase and remains more traditional with an elongated vertical module. We have three cameras together and a lens separate from the rest. Aesthetically, it makes the rear much clearer than with a square module, but that it remains crooked and wobbles so much when leaving it on the table is not very convincing either.

Few more hits can be taken from this design. The feeling in hand is of a well-built terminal, with quality materials and very careful finishes. Highlights the effort to reduce the frames surrounding the screen. The edge is equally wide at the top and the sides, although it seems thinner here due to the curve of the screen, which we will talk about a bit below. As usual, the bottom frame is a bit wider than the rest, although it's not an exaggeration. The front camera is placed in a hole on the top left, quite close to the top edge, helping the status bar not to be too wide.

The feeling in hand is of a well-built terminal, with quality materials and very careful finishes.

Regarding size, the Mi 10 Pro is a large mobile, like the vast majority of high ranges; Nothing new under the sun. Its size, along with its slippery finish, make one-handed operation quite complicated. It can, but on quite a few occasions I have had to readjust the grip before making gestures like unfolding the notification curtain to make sure it wouldn't fall off.

As expected, it is not a light terminal either. With 208 grams We cannot speak of featherweight precisely, but I must also say that it is consistent considering its size. Maybe it's because I came from testing a Galaxy S20 Ultra, but when I first held it I had no feeling that it was too heavy. And since we are with the comparisons, we are going to confront it with other current models to see how it looks in terms of use.

XIAOMI MI 10 PRO HUAWEI P40 PRO SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 ULTRA iPHONE 11 PRO ONEPLUS 7T PRO SCREEN 6.67 inch 6.58 inch 6.9 inch 6.5 inches 6.67 inch CAMERA PLACEMENT Hole in screen Hole in screen Hole in screen Notch Pop-up camera FRONT PERCENTAGE 89.8% 91.6% 89.9% 83.7% 88.1% DIMENSIONS 162.5 x 74.8 x 9 mm 158.2 x 72.6 x 9 mm 166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm 158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm WEIGHT 208g 209g 222g 226g 206g BATTERY 4,500 mAh 4,200 mAh 5,000 mAh 3,969 mAh 4,085 mAh

The fashion that Xiaomi does climb is that of the screen curves. Curves that we also find in the back, making the terminal symmetrical when viewed from the side. However, while the curves at the back soften the edge and make the grip more comfortable, the curves on the screen give a little war at times and cause some accidental touches.

To finish, some more details about the design. The unit we have tested is the blue one (gray solstice according to Xiaomi, but it seems blue to me). The edge of the terminal is the same shade, but the finish is shiny and contrasts with the back. The buttons are on the right edge and have the same finish as the edge. The pulsation is good, without cracking or resistance, but placement is a little high. The power button is reached without problem, but the volume ones are too high and sometimes it is difficult to reach them depending on how we are holding the mobile.

The speakers are placed at the top and bottom edges on a grid aligned to one side. At the bottom we also have the USB-C port and the SIM tray. By the way, in this image it looks quite good how the camera module makes the mobile be twisted when putting it on a surface.

Screen: AMOLED and 90 Hz, but FullHD

Xiaomi was already betting on very cutting-edge technical profiles in its Mi series, but if there was a point where there was room to raise the bar it was the screen resolution. However, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro still has a FullHD + screen, no QHD.

If there was a point where there was room to raise the bar it was the screen resolution, but we still have a FullHD + panel.

Does that mean the screen experience is bad? Absolutely. The panel, a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED, offers 386 dots per inch, a density that produces sharp images in which we don't see saw edges or loss of definition. Even comparing it with terminals that exceed 500 dpi, the Mi 10 Pro screen saves the game very well in terms of definition, Although he does not win, of course. In the end, it is not so much a matter of image quality, but rather that upon reaching a certain price level, it is licit to increase user demand, and therefore should increase the manufacturer's ambition.

But what it does not give us in resolution, Xiaomi gives it in the refresh rate. We have a panel with a maximum frequency of 90Hz. The screen feels very fluid when we demand quick gestures or in games. Xiaomi leaves us the option of reducing the refresh rate to 60Hz to save battery (later we will see if this is the case). The experience with the 60Hz mode is also very fluid, although if we get demanding, we can see slight jerks in those quick gestures, such as when scrolling.

The maximum brightness of the panel is 500 nits, although Xiaomi indicates that it can reach peaks of 800 nits. The truth is It is a very bright panel that appeases reflections effectively, allowing reading even in full sun. The automatic brightness adjustment is agile and it is rarely necessary to correct it, only when it goes down sometimes it is slower, for example, when turning off the light at night it costs a little more to lower it and "dazzles" us for a few seconds until it adjusts.

The factory calibration is somewhat cold in the automatic mode that is activated by default, but MIUI puts many configuration options available to the user. About the automatic mode, in theory the calibration changes depending on the ambient light sources, but in this quarantine situation where there are not many options other than using natural light or testing with house lights, I have not noticed changes in this mode .

In settings we can find other options such as saturated mode or original color; the first one is a bit exaggerated although it depends on if you like that look brighter colors, while in the second it is quite dull in comparison. If we go to advanced settings we have even more options: improved, original, P3 or sRGB. Of all this palette of options, the one that I find most pleasant is P3 since it is halfway between the vivid tones of the improved mode and the softer ones of Original or sRGB. Also, Xiaomi gives the possibility to create our own color profile.

Before I commented that the curve of the sides of the screen is somewhat uncomfortable and it seems that Xiaomi knows it. In accessibility settings we have an option to avoid accidental touches. Xiaomi lets us adjust the lateral area where those touches will be ignored, although it warns us that if we choose a large area, it will be less sensitive to touches but could give us problems when making gestures.

Accidental touches caused by the curve are a problem and Xiaomi knows it. In settings we have an option dedicated to it.

I have tried to use it with both types and, in fact, neither one solves the problem of the touches produced by the curve. When we hold the mobile with one hand it is very easy to accidentally press and things that we do not want to open (or close). It is not something that is constantly happening, but it happens more than it should and it ends up being frustrating. The lateral curves have proven to be of no use (rather the opposite), so it is surprising to see that brands continue to prioritize aesthetics over use. At least In the case of Xiaomi we are not talking about very pronounced curves.

In the screen options we also find the option to configure the notch. As I said before, the hole on the screen is discreet and quite close to the top edge, so the status bar is not too high. There is a "dead" area to the left of the camera, but it is small and does not push too much the information on the bar. Taking this into account, I think that the most convenient thing is not to hide the notch, since if we do it it is very rare visually and it decomposes the balance of the front. But hey, if someone bothers you, you always have the option there.

The always active screen is another of the functions that we have available. Xiaomi lets us choose between a good variety of styles and even create our own. We can select the color of the text, the position of the clock and a personalized image. In my case I have kept it deactivated (this is standard) since it is one of the functions that usually consumes more energy. Furthermore, with the double tap and 'lift to wake up'If we want to see the time or if there are notifications we can do it quickly.

Finally, we do not have notification LEDs, but Xiaomi proposes several to usanimations that illuminate the edges of the screen when we receive a new message. We have three designs to choose from or, if we prefer, we can make the screen light up directly. The 'Rhythm' design that is activated as standard makes a quite subtle effect while the other two, especially 'Stars', are much more striking.

Sound: power with control

The audio from the Mi 10 Pro puts the icing on the multimedia experience. Xiaomi includes two stereo speakers, one below and one above, but not the typical one that is integrated with the earpiece of calls and sounds much lower, here we have two equally powerful speakers and the surround effect is much more successful.

The maximum volume is high enough to be annoying, but not because of distortion but because of the sound level itself. In settings it gives us the option to adjust the sound for voice, music or video, plus an intelligent setting (by default) that changes depending on what we are playing. Too It has an equalizer but it only activates if we connect a USB-C headphones.

Since I mention the headphones, comment that in the sales pack they are not included, only the minijack to USB-C adapter comes. Xiaomi does not usually include headphones and precisely for that reason it would have been a good extra point to contribute to your smartphone. Of course, at launch they are offering a pack that includes some Mi True Wireless Earphone 2.

Performance: winning horse

The performance left us very good sensations in the touchdown and has been maintained throughout the rest of the test. The Snapdragon 865 moves all processes smoothly, from basic to more complex tasks like playing 8K videos or complex graphics games, without lag or jerk. Having opted for 8 GB of RAM may seem like a conservative decision seeing how other high-end already go for 12 or even 16 GB, but There are no problems when managing many processes at the same time.

The cooling system does a very good job of dissipating heat and we hardly notice a slight increase in temperature.

The cooling system also does a good job of dissipating heat. The terminal slightly rises in temperature when we spend long periods playing or with the camera, but since the heat dissipates very well there is no alarm zone. As always, we leave you results of the main benchmarks. They are still synthetic tests but here the Mi 10 Pro comes out very well compared to the current high-end.

XIAOMI MI 10 PRO HUAWEI P40 PRO SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 ULTRA OPPO FIND X2 PRO ONEPLUS 7T PRO LG V50 THINQ PROCESSOR Snapdragon 865 Kirin 990 Exynos 990 Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 855+ Snapdragon 855 RAM 8 GB 8 GB 12 GB 12 GB 8 GB 8 GB ANTUTU 585,713 465,493 522,873 570,253 – 361,365 GEEKBENCH 892 / 3,224 – 943 / 2,527 916 / 2,781 781 / 2,863 – PCMARK (WORK) 9,929 9,476 10,426 10,162 – 9,364

In the security section we have the usual combo: a fingerprint reader under the screen and 2D facial unlock. The reader accurately recognizes us and there are rarely any authentication errors (usually because we misplaced our finger), but as I said on first impressions, It is somewhat slow compared to other sensors. Here we do have the feeling that there is lag. In fact there are times when the unlock animation gets caught for a moment.

Face unlock is a good addition for those little glitches. In fact, it is so fast that most of the time, before making the gesture of putting your finger, you have already recognized us. Of course, it does not seem very safe because it unlocks me even if I have the protective mask on.

Autonomy: do we leave 90Hz or not?

One of the disadvantages that we usually mention when talking about the screens with a high refresh rate is that consume more battery, but in some cases we have seen how the impact was not as great as we expected. Will it be on the Mi 10 Pro? To verify this, I carried out the first two cycles of the battery with the panel set to 90Hz and the next two to 60Hz. In all cases I kept the light mode activated.

First cycle. Screen set to 90Hz

In the first full discharge, the 4,500 milliamp battery in the Mi 10 Pro gave us a full day of use with 5.5 hours of screen. Considering that we talk about a more or less moderate use when being at home and with WiFi all the time, it is an acceptable figure, but not surprising. In the second cycle, the day of use was maintained, but this time the screen hours slightly exceeded six.

Third charging cycle. Screen configured at 60Hz.

We got to the point of leaving the screen at a traditional 60Hz and the autonomy data show interesting figures. We stay on that day of full use, but screen time approaches seven o'clock, which is already getting better. However, in a fourth cycle we are left with 23 hours of use and just over five hours of screen. It has an explanation, and that was the day I did all the benchmark tests and we already know that they are very demanding on an energy level.

The autonomy depends more on the use that we give to the terminal than on whether we have the 90Hz activated. If we don't just play, the impact is not so evident.

It is clear that the screen time depends a lot on the use we give to the terminal and it depends on whether there is more or less difference between 60 and 90Hz. If we leave 90Hz but just play, the screen will not consume as much, while if we have it at 60Hz but we use very 'greedy' apps, we will not notice an improvement in autonomy.

Special mention for fast charging. The Mi 10 Pro comes with a 65W charger and we have been able to verify that the battery charges in about 45 minutes. It is especially surprising how fast the first half goes, reaching 38% in the first 10 minutes (based on a load of 1%). When charging it we do notice that the temperature has risen, both in the mobile and in the charger, but it is not alarming.

Software: MIUI 11 is not a layer for everyone, but it convinces

On the software side we have Android 10 dressed in MIUI 11, the most current version of the Xiaomi cape. However, although the version is the most current, there is one detail that has not yet reached the global version and that I at least miss a lot: the app drawer. Xiaomi has already announced it and in fact it has reached some versions of the layer, but not the one that my review unit brings.

Also, I detected a rather annoying software bug: it was not possible to customize the quick settings. When fully unfolding the notification curtain (swiping twice) the 'Edit' button did not appear and there was no option in settings either. Investigating I found a thread on Reddit where a user complained about the same problem and was able to solve it by restoring. Indeed it was a punctual error since when restoring it disappeared. Not that it's an ideal solution but it worked. Except for these two details, I have not had any more problems with MIUI. It is not a layer for everyone, but it offers useful functions, navigation is intuitive and works very smoothly. Let's see some highlights.

When we started the device for the first time we found a fairly clear desktop in which we have distributed the numerous Xiaomi apps. For example we have the Security and Maintenance suite or the cleaner. On the second page, in one folder we find more Xiaomi tools and in another several third-party apps like eBay, Facebook or Netflix (All of these can be uninstalled, Xiaomi's only some). In total, the apps occupy around 1 GB and when it was turned on it had 238 free GB of 256.

There are quite a few pre-installed apps, although they barely exceed 1 GB. When we turn it on we have 238 free GB of 256.

Among the applications included as standard we also find Game Turbo, a tool from where we can access all the games that we have installed and configure aspects such as whether we want to allow interruptions while playing, restrict gestures or activate the high performance mode which reduces WiFi delay, improves touch control and audio.

The Game Turbo popup menu.

Another feature of Game Turbo is that, if while we are playing we slide from the upper left corner, a menu opens where we can open a floating window with apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram or the browser. We also have the RAM cleaner, a button for taking screenshots or recording a clip. In the second menu there are more options: restrict floating notifications, disable WiFi, a voice modifier and display settings.

In addition to a good number of apps, MIUI also brings a lot of customization. All menus and panels have the touch of Xiaomi, although in recent versions we have seen how they were gradually approaching a design more similar to that of Android. But not only do we have a lot of customization, but we can customize many parts of the system ourselves. We have already seen it with the Always On screen, accidental touch detection or screen effects, but we can do more things like installing themes from the store that comes pre-installed.

Video toolbox.

To conclude, highlight that MIUI 11 comes with a package of special functions that, in addition to Game Turbo, includes the video tool box that allows us to apply effects when playing videos or adjust the sound. It also includes quick responses so you can answer messages from notifications and the second space.

Cameras: the quad camera is renewed without macro but with an interesting portrait lens

In the photographic section, Xiaomi brings us a similar solution to the one we saw in the Mi Note 10, although with nuances. In the image above these lines you can see the lens configuration that goes from the main 108 megapixel sensor, to the wide angle and telephoto, through the Specific lens for portraits. Precisely here lies the main difference with the Mi Note 10 that had a dedicated lens for the macro, but in this case Xiaomi bets everything on the portrait.

Xiaomi talks about a hybrid 10x zoom, but it is important to emphasize that the optical zoom is 3.8x.

At a time when zoom is the workhorse of many brands to differentiate in the photographic field, I think it is necessary to specify the magnifications offered by the Mi 10 Pro well. Xiaomi talks about a hybrid 10x zoom, but it is important to emphasize that the optical zoom is 3.8x. Beyond this, we are pulling digital zoom, although later we will see how it behaves. Another interesting detail is that the macro photos are taken with the ultra-angular lens.

Camera app

Before going to see the results, we stop for a moment in the camera application. Xiaomi maintains the same well-known interface, with the modes carousel placed horizontally on the shutter button and just above the zoom control, which shows us shortcuts for the angle, 1x, 2x or 5x. If we continue sliding we can reach up to 50x, while on the left side is access to macro mode. At the top we have other tools such as the HDR, the IA button, the real-time filters and others within the removable menu.

This is the camera settings menu, where we find options such as the watermark, activating the shot in HEIF format or the correction of distorted faces. If we choose the video mode, these settings change and let us choose the stabilization, the codec or the time-lapse recording interval.

And speaking of videos, the options on the top bar also change when we enter this mode and it shows us options such as the stabilizer button, the 8K or video effects. To change the resolution without having to go to settings, simply display the menu.

Xiaomi's is a camera app full of options, but quite well organized and easily accessible. The operation is good, although here I have detected a specific failure, for example that it stays processing for a long time after taking a portrait or a certain slowness in modes such as night or 108 megapixel.

Main sensor

The image on these lines was taken in normal photo mode and its size is about 25 megapixels, that is, He has used the 'pixel binning' technique to merge four pixels into one. This has the advantage that it gives us smaller photos, both in size and weight.

The result is good, with a Wide colorimetry and dynamic range and well-defined detail even when we take out the magnifying glass. The main sensor is the largest, the one with the highest resolution and also the one with the largest aperture, so it should also be the one that gives the best result.

This inner scene is not as well resolved as the focus has gone to the socket part, leaving the pot and the rest of the elements a little blurry when we approach it with the magnifying glass. The detail is good, but the focus makes the rest of the image less sharp. It is something that happens in some cases when there are many elements at different distances in the scene. In scenes of this type I have solved it by choosing the focus myself instead of leaving the camera to do it by itself.

Here the focus is where it needs to be and the result at the detail level is excellent. It has resolved the texture of the cat's hair very well and the white balance controls the dominant yellow light very well without eliminating it completely.

At night the detail suffers, although it holds up very well if there are no movements in the image and the light accompanies. In this case I had to take several photos since when the cat moved they were easily blurred, but after several attempts I got a valid shot.

Right: 108 megapixel photo. On the left: a detail 100% above and the same photo below but in normal photo mode (25 megapixels).

Xiaomi gives us the option to shoot taking advantage of those 108 megapixels. Yes, in this mode we can only zoom 2x and keep in mind that apply a crop on the original photo. With this mode we can expand to frame a very distant detail such as the antenna and still have a fairly large image. Beyond the size, the result compared to what we achieved with that 'pixel binning' stands out for giving us images with a somewhat softer contrast and slightly muted tones, but it is not a very big difference and can always be adjusted with a later edition.

Portrait lens

Although Xiaomi calls it portrait lens, it is important to note that it is activated whenever we use the 2x zoom, regardless of whether we are in portrait mode or not, as in this case where we shoot in normal photo mode. The portrait sensor shines in super-defined detail when the light comes through and once again natural blur is very accomplished and it makes us wonder if using portrait mode makes sense.

This image was taken with the portrait mode, although it is not much appreciated since the background is homogeneous. What I want to highlight here is, once again, the detail. Getting luscious, there is a bit of a loss when taking out the magnifying glass, but it solves complex details like label text very well.

El modo retrato funciona con objetos o animales sin problema, pero nos obliga a alejarnos bastante para activarse. El recorte es bueno y consigue un desenfoque gradual muy natural, aunque en algunas zonas más definidas como la cabeza del gato es un poco tosco.

Aquí vemos dos ejemplos en los que hay varios objetos en distintos planos. A la izquierda hay menos elementos y ha entendido muy bien la profundidad, mientras que en la foto de la derecha tiene más dificultades y mete en el mapa objetos muy alejados como la moto del fondo.

Ultra angular

Sensor principal vs ultra angular

Estamos acostumbrados a que las lentes angulares sean las más flojas y en el caso del Mi 10 Pro se cumple la tradición. En escenarios con buena luz da buen resultado, pero basta con compararla con el sensor principal para apreciar unos colores más saturados y rango dinámico más limitado.

Pese al fuerte contraluz, aquí consigue representar bastante bien todos los elementos en primer plano, incluyendo las texturas del suelo. La deformación no es exagerada aunque aumenta conforme nos acercamos al borde.

Sin embargo, si sacamos la lupa vemos como el detalle sufre mucho en cuanto las condiciones de luz no son idóneas. El angular es una lente útil para fotografía de arquitectura o para conseguir ese efecto más espectacular en ciertas tomas, pero si lo que buscamos es un buen detalle, es mejor usar el sensor principal o la lente retrato.

Teleobjetivo

Foto tomada con 3,8 aumentos

Como decía al principio de este apartado, el zoom óptico del teleobjetivo es 3,8 aumentos. En la app tenemos un acceso directo para 2x y de ahí pasa directamente a 5x, por lo que siempre estaremos aplicando un poco de ampliación por software usando esta opción. El detalle con esos 3,8 aumentos es bueno en el plano general, pero al sacar la lupa se aprecia un procesado algo "roto". Aun sabiéndolo, yo he acabado disparando casi siempre con 5x por la comodidad de pulsar un botón. Para ir a 3,8x hay que deslizar y no es tan fácil acertar a la primera donde queremos.

Foto tomada con 5x

Si la luz es abundante el trabajo de detalle es bastante bueno, pero queda por detrás del sensor principal y la lente retrato. En esta imagen representa bien el detalle del pelo, aunque al ampliar vemos cierto efecto máscara de enfoque para potenciar esa nitidez.

Fotos tomadas en 5x

Pero lo normal cuando usamos un zoom 5x es hacer fotos a cosas que están lejos, no para conseguir detalle en objetos cercanos. The truth is el teleobjetivo hace un trabajo muy bueno incluso subiendo un poco más allá de lo que marca el zoom óptico. ¿Aguantará si lo forzamos más?

Foto tomada en 10x

Xiaomi nos dice que la cámara ofrece zoom 10x híbrido. Lo de híbrido queda muy bien, pero al final es un zoom digital de toda la vida. Mejorado, pero digital. He elegido dos ejemplos en los que había muy buena luz para que se vea como, incluso con las mejores condiciones, queda más que claro que esto es un zoom digital. Las fotos son salvables en el plano general, pero si quieres ampliar un detalle tan lejano es mejor opción hacer la foto en 108 megapíxeles y recortar un trozo.

Sobre estas líneas podemos ver la progresión de zoom desde el mínimo que nos da la lente angular hasta los 50 aumentos máximos. He dejado los tamaños de imagen tal cual para que se vea la diferencia entre sensores (no he tenido en cuenta el modo de 108 megapíxeles, pero os lo podéis imaginar).

El zoom del Mi 10 Pro es nos da un rango focal bastante amplio y hace que la cámara gane en versatilidad. Sin embargo, como ya hemos visto en numerosas ocasiones, hay que evitar subir el zoom muy lejos de esos 3,8 aumentos. Personalmente no subiría más allá de 5 aumentos, aunque hasta 10x es asumible.

Otros modos: HDR, IA, macro y nocturno

Sin HDR vs con HDR

No se me olvida que me he dejado algunas cuestiones en el tintero, como por ejemplo el ajuste de HDR. Por defecto viene en automático, pero podemos forzarlo manualmente desde la propia pantalla de disparo, nada de navegar por los menús como pasa en otras capas. El HDR consigue rescatar el detalle del cielo y nos da un gran rango dinámico sin llegar a resultar muy artificial. La activación automática suele acertar por lo que es recomendable mantener este ajuste.

Sin IA vs con IA

Por supuesto no podía faltar el botón de inteligencia artificial. La teoría es que detecta a qué le estamos haciendo una foto y mejora los parámetros. La realidad es que lo detecta y sube la saturación. Pasa con comida, animales, flores, atardeceres…

Automático vs modo nocturno

El modo nocturno tampoco podía faltar. Como de costumbre, aquí el disparo tarda unos instantes (más o menos dependiendo de la cantidad de luz) y la foto tarda en guardarse, por lo que no es una opción si queremos hacer una foto rápidamente, por ejemplo a algo que se está moviendo. Cuando lo aplicamos eleva un poco la exposición y quita bastante ruido, aunque a veces a costa de cargarse el detalle.

Video

En el apartado de vídeo lo primero va a ser pedir disculpas por la poca variedad de planos y escenarios, pero en la situación actual es complicado. El Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro permite grabar en FullHD y 4K o 30/60fps y en 8K a 30fps, aunque hay algunos matices como que el modo estable solamente funciona en FullHD a 30fps. Sobre el zoom, en FullHD y 4K podemos aprovechar desde el angular hasta 5x, mientras que en 8K no nos deja usar el angular.

El modo estable consigue minimizar bastante bien los temblores, aunque si vamos a 4K 30fps también hace un buen trabajo de estabilización. En 60fps es donde vemos más saltos y trepidaciones, tanto en FullHD como en 4K. Por cierto, la grabación 8K tiene un límite de seis minutos.

Cámara selfie

La cámara frontal nos da imágenes nítidas, con una paleta de color amplia y un rango dinámico bastante completo para tratarse del sensor secundario. It includes modo belleza con bastantes ajustes disponibles y modo retrato. Aquí el desenfoque se aplica por software y queda más artificial, pero editando la cantidad de desenfoque podemos mejorarlo bastante.

Sin HDR vs con HDR

La cámara delantera también viene con HDR, bastante útil para mejorar el rango dinámico que, aunque amplio, se queda bastante más justo que el de la cámara trasera. En este ejemplo suaviza el contraste y elimina algunas zonas quemadas, aunque tampoco hace milagros y el fondo sigue estando muy oscuro.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, la opinión y nota de Xataka

La mejora que ha experimentado la familia Mi de Xiaomi en los últimos años es enorme. Ya no tenemos sensación de aquellos Mi 4 que tenían precios rompedores pero todavía estaban algo alejados de la gama alta. La compañía china ha ido acercándose a ese Olimpo con mejores diseños y pantallas, chips más potentes y cámaras de mayor calidad. Ahora, dan un paso más y sitúan el precio del Mi 10 Pro al nivel de esos gama alta a los que tanto ansiaba parecerse.

El Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro puede medirse de tú a tú con los móviles más punteros de la actualidad. Tiene un diseño de acabados muy cuidados y esa trasera mate le sienta de fábula. La pantalla cumple, lleva lo más potente de Qualcomm, ofrece una autonomía en la media y sus cámaras han mejorado bastante, especialmente con esa inesperada lente retrato. No hay duda de que es un gran móvil, pero ha perdido el mayor atractivo que tenía la marca. Also, cuando (casi) se llega a las cuatro cifras, los detalles marcan la diferencia. Xiaomi podría haber aportado un extra con una pantalla de mayor resolución, unos auriculares (los trae, pero solo en el pack de lanzamiento o resistencia al agua.

La Xiaomi de los "productos chollo" seguirá existiendo, pero no en la gama alta.

Quizá la estrategia de Xiaomi haya sido ganar la confianza de los usuarios para, una vez conseguida, subir los precios y así aumentar beneficios. Muchas veces se ha cuestionado si era sostenible esa política de precios y con esto puede que nos estén dando la respuesta. Lo que está claro es que la Xiaomi de los "productos chollo" va a seguir existiendo, pero no en la gama alta.

8,8 Design9 screen9 Rendimiento9,5 Camera8,75 software8,75 Autonomía8 A favor La trasera mate le sienta muy bien y no atrae tanto las huellas.

La llegada de la lente retrato ha sido un acierto.

Potencia de sobra para los más exigentes.

La pantalla de 90Hz da un plus de fluidez.

La carga rápida es muy rápida. En contra Las curvas de la pantalla provocan toques accidentales.

La autonomía es correcta, pero en un móvil de este tamaño esperábamos una pila más potente.

La cámara tiene mucho margen de mejora con poca luz, sobre todo el angular.

El terminal ha sido cedido para el análisis por parte de Xiaomi.