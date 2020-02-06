There are SPOILERS of everything that happened in the course of the season. Keep reading at your own risk.
After Lagertha's death, now all our attention is on Björn 'Piel de Hierro', the last remaining member of the beginning of the series. No crown but back to Kattegat for the burial of his mother, it is now his job to maintain order and start preparing everything for the arrival of his stepbrother Ivar. But first you must solve something: find the culprit of Lagertha's death. It didn't take long to witness how Hvitserk He is brought before Björn accused of murder.
Because that's how the eighth episodes of 'Vikings', entitled' beginsValhalla can wait ', with Hvitserk acknowledging in front of everyone that it was he who killed Lagherta.
Hvistserk's judgment
While those around him remain silent, Hvitserk recounts how he saw Ivar come and wielded the sword without seeing that it was Lagertha. Between blows received the little brother recognizes that he has wasted his life and that he is the only son of Lothbrok He has done nothing to make his father proud. However, the words of compassion do not make a dent in his half-brother, who tells him that he will never forgive him. Neither does he support him, nor does he Ubbe or Torvi pronounce in their favor. However, the latter tries to somehow fix the situation and urges the little brother to ask forgiveness and clemency to Björn. However, suddenly the tables change. Hvitserk, despite having killed Lagertha in an attack of madness, now sees such a moment as the result of being "an instrument of the gods"to demand the revenge that her mother had pending, then, after all, she was murdered by Lagertha (the one who has so often appeared burned alive in her hallucinations).
Björn decides that Hvitserk will die Burned. "To suffer as I suffer," he tells Erik, the new character we all bet will be the legendary 'Erik The Red'. Wrapped in hatred his father's voice begins to resonate, which tells him: "Lead with your head, not with your heart" while remembering how he chose to leave with Lagertha and not stay with Ragnar as a child. These moments of flashback They convince him not to get carried away by anger. But we check that later, when we see Hvitserk placed on a wood pile in the middle of the water.
Because while we were all thinking that the end for the little one of the family had really come, watching the flames begin to reach Hvitserk's face, we see the king of Kattegat subtly nod to Ubbe, who throws his ax cutting the ropes that tied his brother from the dolls falling against the water and saving himself from death. A nice warning, right? We breathe easy. Ubbe already warns him, "It's not your time." But it is not mercy that has guided him, but a deep hatred. "I saved you because I knew you wanted to die. You thought you would go to Valhalla," he tells Hvitsker. That is his punishment, exiled outside the walls of Kattegat in a winter, which given its physical situation, will be difficult to overcome. "I want you to die alone, forgotten," Björn tells him with a little anger of his own.
A Bjórn more and more alone
Once the problem with the murderer of Lagertha is "solved", Björn asks his people to support him in a fight that will sooner or later come against Harald, new king of Norway. However, the cheers that Björn expected were not coming. Gunnhild has to intercede with a charismatic speech so that the chants "Hail to King Björn" begin.
This speech may have removed Björn, who later, in bed with his lover Ingrid, his wife's maid, tells him that they have to finish the adventure, which is not fair to his wife. However, the fault lasts little. Then it appears Gunnhild, and finds them in bed. Far from arguing, he only comments that he wanted to be sure and proposes that, since they are in love, get married and live all three together. In passing, he reminds him that the men who attacked the town of Lagertha were the same as he, Björn, forgave his life and exiled.
On the other hand, Ubbe and Torvi tell Björn that they are going to Iceland to see what happened there with Floki and meet the traveler Otter, who claims to have been in an unexplored world. They go, without knowing it, to discover that something terrible has happened in these new lands. Habemus treason. To reach the destination Kjetill he introduces them to his family, who moments later in voice in off He wonders why they had to come.
Oleg and Ivar arrive in Norway
Ivar and Prince Oleg have stayed somewhat away from the cameras in recent episodes, where Lagertha has concentrated all the attention. Now it seemed that it was the turn to bathe again in the increasingly tense relationship between these two villains, but no. A few bits and pieces remind us that Ivar is increasingly worried about the unpredictable (and quite disturbed) mind of Oleg although he listens carefully to the plan that the Russian Prince has already designed to take over Norway. They will make games that gradually take out the territory. Meanwhile, in the background sound Igor is heard playing with his wooden doll, which destroys Oleg in an attack of madness after hearing the young boy say that "he is the king"Everything belongs to him, but the villain will not allow that to happen. With a direct threat, he" remembers "- while suffocating him – that he cannot say that again or he will throw the dogs away. Ivar comforts him.
And although we do not know more about Oleg's Machiavellian plan, what this chapter does allow us to see is that his military horde has been set in motion. One of Oleg's knights plants his flag on Istrehagan, near Vestfold, just before showing how they are willing to destroy everything. The Russians enter a village killing men, women and children without regard. The massacre comes to the ears of the newly appointed King of Norway, Harald, who begins to see that such a charge is not just parties and recognition. Lost without knowing what to do, he is forced to ask Olaf for advice, who warns him that a army is coming
A dark destination for everyone
It doesn't look good for any of Ragnar's children. Each one separately, they approach a steep gorge, knowingly or blindly, depending on the case. We have a wandering exile, Hvitserk, who faces a certain death at the hands of inclement weather or the new invaders of Norway. For their part, Ubbe and Torvi, without knowing it, have gone to place themselves in the middle of the barrel of gunpowder that is about to explode to seize power in Iceland. Harald has made it clear once again that he plans to kill Björn, and Ivar continues with a man who apparently has all the winning cards in his fist.
Direct enemies are served. Now, it's time to wait if Valhalla will arrive in the next episode, the ninth and penultimate before the break of midseason In 'Resurrection' Ubbe and Torvi will meet a mysterious warrior in Iceland; Björn must stop to think about who his enemies really are after Erik returns from a mission with information of most worrying. The alliance with Harald will be more than necessary to face the new threat: Oleg's troops.
