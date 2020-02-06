TNT

Björn decides that Hvitserk will die Burned. "To suffer as I suffer," he tells Erik, the new character we all bet will be the legendary 'Erik The Red'. Wrapped in hatred his father's voice begins to resonate, which tells him: "Lead with your head, not with your heart" while remembering how he chose to leave with Lagertha and not stay with Ragnar as a child. These moments of flashback They convince him not to get carried away by anger. But we check that later, when we see Hvitserk placed on a wood pile in the middle of the water.

Because while we were all thinking that the end for the little one of the family had really come, watching the flames begin to reach Hvitserk's face, we see the king of Kattegat subtly nod to Ubbe, who throws his ax cutting the ropes that tied his brother from the dolls falling against the water and saving himself from death. A nice warning, right? We breathe easy. Ubbe already warns him, "It's not your time." But it is not mercy that has guided him, but a deep hatred. "I saved you because I knew you wanted to die. You thought you would go to Valhalla," he tells Hvitsker. That is his punishment, exiled outside the walls of Kattegat in a winter, which given its physical situation, will be difficult to overcome. "I want you to die alone, forgotten," Björn tells him with a little anger of his own.

A Bjórn more and more alone

Once the problem with the murderer of Lagertha is "solved", Björn asks his people to support him in a fight that will sooner or later come against Harald, new king of Norway. However, the cheers that Björn expected were not coming. Gunnhild has to intercede with a charismatic speech so that the chants "Hail to King Björn" begin.

This speech may have removed Björn, who later, in bed with his lover Ingrid, his wife's maid, tells him that they have to finish the adventure, which is not fair to his wife. However, the fault lasts little. Then it appears Gunnhild, and finds them in bed. Far from arguing, he only comments that he wanted to be sure and proposes that, since they are in love, get married and live all three together. In passing, he reminds him that the men who attacked the town of Lagertha were the same as he, Björn, forgave his life and exiled.

On the other hand, Ubbe and Torvi tell Björn that they are going to Iceland to see what happened there with Floki and meet the traveler Otter, who claims to have been in an unexplored world. They go, without knowing it, to discover that something terrible has happened in these new lands. Habemus treason. To reach the destination Kjetill he introduces them to his family, who moments later in voice in off He wonders why they had to come.