Ten years have passed since the last chapter of the Sakura Wars saga, known as Sakura Taisen in Japan, hit the market and now, SEGA has decided that the time has come to rescue this franchise in style. For this, the company has chosen to perform a restart with a new Sakura Wars for PS4 and launch it worldwide. And, until now, the only title in the saga that had officially seen the light in the west was Sakura Wars V and it was done very discreetly on PS2 and Nintendo Wii. Something that clashes deeply with the great mass phenomenon that was Sakura Taisen in Japan that, since its original launch in 1996 for SEGA Saturn, had numerous deliveries and spinoffs, anime, manga …

The new Sakura Wars, which also has its own anime, goes on sale on April 28 for the Sony console in our territory (it has been on sale for a few months in Japan) and we have already played it in depth to tell you everything about it. So, next we bring you our particular review of Sakura Wars for PS4, where we tell you what this adventure offers halfway between the action JRPG and the visual novel.

The rebirth of the Imperial Combat Company

The history of Sakura Wars takes us to Tokyo in 1940, in a steampunk version of our world with a lot of charm. It is up to us to assume the role of Seijuro Kamiyama, a young soldier who has just been promoted to Captain and who has been placed in front of the Flower Division of the Tokyo Imperial Combat Company, a section made up entirely of women. If you are familiar with the saga, some of these terms may be familiar to you and it is that, although the new Sakura Wars is a reboot, it does use the history of the franchise and places its event 12 years after what happened in Sakura Wars 6. Of course, it is not necessary to have played previous titles since everything is very well explained and the game is limited to occasionally mentioning some character from the old Flower Division, with the exception of Sumire, who does appear in the game as an uncontrollable supporting character.

The new Flower Divisition is the protagonist of the Sakura Wars reboot.

Thus, we discovered that, after the success of the mission of the former Flor Division, the world lives a state of peace that has led combat companies to focus more on offering leisure services to the people than on fighting. In this way, The Flower Division has taken on the responsibility of staging dramatic works at the Imperial Theater in Ginza, a place they use as their headquarters for operations. Unfortunately, the fight in which Sumire, who is now director of the Tokyo Company, and her teammates locked the Arch Demon in Shadow Tokyo made her the only member of the team to return from that dark world, so the Flor division had to be renewed. The new girls' lack of experience has bankrupted the company, and our primary goal is to keep it from disappearing.

To achieve our goal, we have to dedicate ourselves to getting to know all the members of the Flor Division well and thus ensure that they give their best on stage during the performances so that the attending public will be delighted and fill the theater in future performances. But that is not enough to save the Flor Division, so we also intend to win the World Combat Company to pocket a large amount of money and bring the name of the Imperial Company of Tokyo back to the place it deserves, in addition to other purposes that we will not mention so as not to spoil the experience of whoever wants to play it. Unfortunately for everyone, just when things seem to be going well, a breach opens in the sky, resulting in a huge demonic invasion that threatens to bring back the fearsome Arch Demon.

Thus, Sakura Wars has two very different sections. On the one hand, we have the adventure phases and on the other the combat phases, the first being the most extensive. In the adventure phases we dedicate ourselves to going through the small scenarios of the title to talk to the girls using the popular LIPS system, or Live & Interactive Picture System, which popularized the SEGA saga in its day. This system allows us to talk to the different characters in the game, making decisions that affect the development of the conversations, not the general plot, and the level of trust between us and them (something very important in the face of combat). In total, there are four types of conversations that make up the LIPS system, and we list them below and detail them.

Sumire returns in this installment, although it is not necessary to know the saga.

Standard LIPS : This is the most common dialogue system in Sakura Wars. It presents us with several possible answers and we must select one before time runs out. If we do not, our character does not respond, which also gives rise to reactions from our interlocutors. It depends on our response that confidence with our partner improves or worsens.

Click LIPS : This type of conversation is usually seen in special dating events. When we reach a certain level of confidence with a character, we can access love missions and in them we have the opportunity to click on certain parts of the body to touch them or comment on them. These scenes are developed in the first person and usually give rise to comic moments with overtones of eroticism.

Analog LIPS : Sometimes our role as captains is to motivate or control the group's emotions. Therefore, the game asks us to choose the intensity of our message by filling an indicator on the screen. We must calculate well what strength to give to our words since it also depends on increasing or decreasing trust with the team.

LIPS environment: Finally, in some moments of Sakura Wars we must overcome small puzzles that force us to look for clues in our environment. Thus, we can click on different elements of the scenarios and see what they hide.

Eroticism is very present during some conversations.

As you can see, the conversations are the most important thing in Sakura Wars since the adventure parts occupy the vast majority of the title. Total, Sakura Wars has 8 chapters and three fourths of each one consists of speaking, being only a quarter phases of action. So Sakura Wars has a very slow pace and the story begins to get really interesting from Chapter 5. Up to that point, we just get to know our partners better and try to flirt with them in scenes full of clichés such as meeting one girl in the bathrooms or in the locker room and decide whether to spy on him or him, look under the skirts or look at her breasts.

Of course, It should be noted that we can avoid a large number of conversations since most are presented as side missions, but completing these side missions really becomes as important as overcome the main ones since they all help to improve confidence with our colleagues and that is essential for combat (Later we will explain why). But, as we were afraid when we presented our final impressions of Sakura Wars, overcoming all the secondary missions, although interesting in order to gain confidence, can become very tedious since in many occasions the conversations do not go anywhere.

Luckily, to disconnect from so much conversation, Sakura Wars offers us a quite entertaining side activity. Is about Koi-Koi, a game of chance in which we have to form groups of cards to defeat our rivals. As we progress through the Sakura Wars storyline, we unlock new opponents for Koi-Koi and can compete at any time during the adventure or by accessing from the main menu of the title. Further, We can also do some side missions that go beyond conversations, such as looking for or buying stickers (where we see characters from previous installments of the saga), taking the commands of the Chinese restaurant in the Ginza neighborhood, overcoming challenges against the clock or dressing up as the theater mascot to promote it. Still, all this does not prevent us from feeling that the pace of the game is more than run over. And when it's time to fight, it's not like it gets much more exciting.

Koi-Koi is an entertaining card minigame that serves to distract you.

Flower Division, go ahead!

To confront the demons that appear in the world of Sakura Wars and, occasionally, members of other Combat Companies, we make use of the so-called Spiritual Arites, powerful mechas capable of synchronizing with the internal force of their conductors to carry out devastating attacks. The combats take place in a group and, although we only control a Spiritual Ram, we can change to our companion with the push of a button. Of course, each mecha has its own characteristics and weapons, so fighting with each one is very different. For example, some characters are ideal for hand-to-hand combat, others for ranged combat, some use white weapons, others magic, other firearms, etc.

Despite the decent variety of wicks that we can use, the fighting does not end up being attractive. The new PS4 Sakura Wars opts for a real-time battle system, leaving behind the classic turn-based combat of the saga. This system is very simple and is based on combining the two attack buttons to perform very limited combos. Added to this is the dodge button that, when pressed at the right time, slows down the action so that we can execute blows faster. In addition, by collecting the orbs that the enemies release when they are defeated, we can activate the special attack of the Ram that we are controlled once we have filled its power bar, thus unleashing a powerful offensive capable of destroying various enemies or the final bosses of one stroke.

As if that were not enough, when we have the maximum level of confidence with our battle partners (hence the importance of completing all the conversations) we can also execute team attacks, giving rise to anime sequences starring the two characters who are fighting to then reappear on the battlefield with increased strength. All this results in combats that are too easy to overcome. And, Sakura Wars is not a real challenge for the player at any time. Therefore, if you were expecting some challenging mecha battles, you won't find them here since neither the final boss of the game will give you any problem. To make matters worse, as we have already anticipated, the confrontations are very rare in the adventure and when the combat phases arrive, they do not last more than 20 minutes being generous.

Sakura Wars battles are sparse, short, and simple.

Luckily, from the third chapter of Sakura Wars, we unlock a combat simulator that allows us to overcome any action phase of the title again, but using the characters we want, without having to fight with those dictated by the narrative. Of course, it is not that this simulator serves to compensate for the lack of action in the title since playing the same phases over and over again is not very exciting, especially when the scenes of the combats are pasilleros and dull in their desasaplandsNot to mention the low variety of enemies that appear in the game.

It is true that there are also small battles sometimes in the middle of the adventure phases, but they are very rare, it takes no more than 3-5 minutes to overcome them and they are always on the same stage as the streets of Ginza. On the other hand in the last two chapters of Sakura Wars the action takes on a little more prominence since the narrative requires it, but it is still quite late and less patient players may decide to leave the game before reaching this point.

Cherry blossom

Going into technical matters, Sakura Wars for PS4 is also full of light and shadow. On the one hand we find a delightful character desasapland and great cut anime scenes that serve to introduce events and to give rhythm to the narrative when necessary. In addition, the structure of the title is also very attractive since it has been thought of as if it were a Japanese animation series. Sakura Wars is divided into 8 chapters that in turn have intermissions, as if the broadcast were to go to publicity. Of course, like in the anime, when one chapter ends, a small preview of the next begins with scenes of what we will see in it, which could generate interest in continuing to play.

The anime cut scenes serve to advance the development of the story.

On the other hand, we find the opposite when we talk about the scenarios. While it is true that they are full of color and colorful elements, it is also true that Sakura Wars scenarios are excessively small and limited. Therefore, it is not surprising that we get tired quickly of always seeing the same thing and going from one place to another to complete dialogue missions. A shame because Sakura Wars has an aesthetic worth admiring thanks to the work of great character desasaplanders such as Tite Kubo, Yukiko Horiguchi, BUNBUN, Fumikane Shimada, Ken Sugimori, Shigenori Soejima.

For its part, the sound section also leaves good and bad things. Best of all, right after the game starts. And is that, Kohei Tanaka (One Piece) has composed the main theme of Sakura Wars (You can discover it in the video that we have left you at the beginning of the analysis). A composition that will be difficult to get out of your head in a long time. Unfortunately, the rest of the songs in the game are repeated too much, which ends up tiring excessively and detracts from your good bill. And as for the voices, in Japanese with Spanish subtitles, they are very well worked. Although like everything in this Sakura Wars, they also have a but since many of the title dialogues are silent. For the rest, the performance of the title is quite decent, without annoying bugs and without dropping frames, although it is true that it does not limit Sony's console systems either.