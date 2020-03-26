Review of Exit the Gungeon for PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are many armorists who celebrated the past Indie World and the truth is that they had reasons to do so: Exit the Gungeon, the expected title of Dodge Roll and Singlecore, came to Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC after staying for a few months as a temporary exclusive to Apple Arcade. The title, which went on sale immediately after Direct under the increasingly common "Now Available" maxim, promised to be a treat for all those diehard fans of Enter the Gungeon, an exquisite indie that had us hooked for more than 200 hours. And the big question, has Dodge Roll been able to keep up with expectations? We tell you everything in our review of Exit the Gungeon for Nintendo Switch.

The first thing to clarify is that, if you were waiting for a sequel, you may turn around disappointed. And it is that Exit the Gungeon is not a sequel as such, rather a spin-off that maintains settings, enemies, thug tone and a huge number of weapons and items. But there all the similarities with Enter the Gungeon end. While it is true that Dodge Roll announced via a Reddit post that they did not consider Exit the Gungeon a direct sequel, the collective imagination and similarities shown in the marketing materials spoke for themselves.

Exit the Gungeon, unlike Enter the Gungeon, it is a platform title, much more arcade and it does not give so much importance to bullet hell… At least until the end. Its narrative, like that of its predecessor, is not particularly deep, although it is full of humor and puns that will make players smile more than a smile. Although the localization to Spanish is very successful and maintains the level, if you want to enjoy this part to the fullest and have the necessary knowledge, we recommend that you put Exit the Gungeon in English to delight yourself with all the details that have been prepared at the writing level . In addition, at least in its localization to Spanish, we have found some errors, especially interface size, that are not usually common in games published by Devolver Digital. Nothing to worry about either, but it does detract from the polished feel of the title.

The Exit the Gungeon story begins when the dungeon goddess Kalibre urges you to get out of it because she's falling apart. This is where the Exit the Gungeon core mechanic comes into play, which could have been implemented in a different way to give the player the feeling that their actions really influence, and not that there is an RNG element that will benefit or penalize you. in a completely random way. We talk about the fact that, in Exit the Gungeon, The entire game is built as a “Blessed Run”, that is, instead of unlocking and testing different weapons at the player's pace, from time to time the weapon will supposedly change depending on the combos of the players. A better combo, a better weapon.

The main problem with this mechanic is that it doesn't seem to be as well measured as Kalibre explains. We have experienced very good combos and still received lower level chord weapons. However, if we have a bad run this system works much better, granting much inferior weapons -which makes the progression even more difficult considering that it is a roguelike cut title-.

In addition to the system settings, the fact that the entire title is built on a “blessed run” causes several problems to emerge. For example, not having no countdown that gives a minimum feedback to the player that his weapon is going to change or some element in the HUD that indicates which weapon will be next, many times the change of weapon supposes the loss of a life -or even death-.

It is especially evident in loaded weapons and in those that function with trail since getting used to them requires some moments that Exit the Gungeon and its numerous spawn of enemies, do not usually give.

It is for these reasons that Exit the Gungeon can be a bit frustrating for players not used to such fast gameplays. But the truth is that while Enter the Gungeon was perceived as a quite challenging game, with a difficulty that was not for everyone, Exit the Gungeon leaves a little unfair game aftertaste, in which death often does not seem to be avoidable by the player but, a consequence of the game's own decisions.

As we mentioned at the beginning of the analysis, the bullet hell element is not as important in this title as in its predecessor at the beginning of the runs, but in the boss fights and in the final stretch of the title, they evolve in a completely insane way.

In Exit the Gungeon we have both a lateral and a vertical roll -the jump- and we will have to stay in the air to be invulnerable against enemy projectiles. In the last levels, the most common thing is that we find ourselves jumping desperately, without being able to discern the different types of patterns due to the amount of projectiles on the screen, while shooting left and right trying, if there is fortune, to hit one of the enemies that attacks us.

Fortunately, one of the most positive points about Exit the Gungeon is its controls, whose reaction is a delight in terms of navigation and shooting mechanics. The targeting system is not the most comfortable on Nintendo Switch and we would have liked to see some auto-targeting help, but after a few runs you end up getting used to the limitations of this system. As you get used to it, you'll greatly enjoy all weapons that have built-in auto-aim, such as remote-controlled rockets.

In the graphic part Exit the Gungeon complies and remains true to the essence of Enter The Gungeon. Very recognizable enemies, with patterns that allow learning and an exquisite hooligan pixel art. The desasapland of the weapons is very successful and perfectly seasoned with brilliant sound effects that after several runs allow you to perfectly differentiate the type of weapon you are using on the first shot. You will especially enjoy those that are so crazy that they inevitably make you smile. We will only say: BULLET.

Exit the Gungeon serves as a spin-off of a saga as well known and beloved as Enter the Gungeon, although it requires its players to adapt to gameplay decisions that are too dominated by the RNG element. You will enjoy remembering old acquaintances, changing characters to have slightly different runs and trying crazy weapons; You will regret the changes of weapon at the most inopportune moments and you will curse Kalibre more than once, but what is certain is that you can proudly say that you have come out of the dungeon.