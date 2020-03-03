Share it:

'Outlander' has returned another week. What has happened in 'Free will', the third episode of this fifth season that has us at the expense of a war? Attention, this is a review of the chapter, therefore, there are spoilers.

Recruiting day



The previous episode left Claire convincing us to Marsali to help her in her profession. This third episode starts with both women chatting about the training of the second and with Claire trying to do penicillin with pieces of bread with mold. However, it seems that the experiment does not work.

We jump to a Jamie who returns home after his search for Murtagh. He finds his wife sleeping, but she wakes up and they chat in the firelight of the situation the community is going through. Jamie tells him that his godfather now has an army that supports the rebel cause, something that Claire already knows how it will end. Remember that we are experiencing the dawn of the American War of Independence. But Jamie has to fight on the side of the Red jackets, and, as he tells his wife, he has to start gathering people for the battle that is about to be fought. Claire wants to go with him, in fact, she reminds him that she needs his help.

It is daylight and Fergus picks up paper to write Jamie's order: all men between 16 and 60 must show up for the recruitment. And the movement begins. The two protagonists are ready to leave Rancho Fraser, where they leave Brianna in charge Also goes to battle Roger, whom Jamie has appointed captain. And they undertake the crossing. They reach a forest, where Jamie reveals to Claire that Bonnet, Brianna's rapist, still alive. The night is spent in the camp, and around a bonfire the group enjoys a few moments of jokes, which will last shortly.

A sinister house

When dawn comes someone from the militia shouting that there is a thief among them. Barely without clothes, it turns out that this poor boy has a brother in the group, who tells that he is deaf and that all he has is hunger. Jamie takes him under his protection and Claire examines his ears, although he can't do anything for him. We know then that these two children are orphans and that "technically" they are owned by one Mr. Beardsley, who paid for them. Jamie then decides that he and Claire are going to see that man and tells Roger to go ahead with the rest of the group, with the two children included.

Jamie and Claire find the house in question and find a place that seems abandoned. But not only is there a cat there, also a lady, who is asked if they can talk to her husband. 'He's dead' he replies. Then they talk to her about "buying" the children. The lady replies that she gives them free. However, Jamie needs "their papers" and insists they let them in. When they pass they discover that everything is a lie, that Mr. Beardsley is not dead, but he has suffered a "brain attack" that has him lying in his own filth. His wife has kept him alive, but he has also tortured. Try to finish it even with the presence of Claire and Jamie. But he stops her and then the woman gets Birth. She gives birth to a girl, who has dark skin, indicating that Beardsley is not the father. Later that night, the young woman confesses to Claire that she was his fifth wife, that the others had been murdered at the hands of Beardsley, and that it had been two years of true torture, of mistreatment and that if he were still alive, he would have killed her and the baby.

A new member Fraser

This situation makes Claire think of her own daughter and tells Jamie that she wants Brianna, Roger and the baby back to their time, where they will be safer. But Jamie doesn't want to address such a possibility, he tells his wife that they will talk about it later. In the morning, Jamie and Claire wake up to find the missing woman. She has left the roles of the two young men, but also those of the newborn, who has abandoned. Claire takes care of the baby and leaves the house after Jamie gives a "coup de grace" to a Beardsley for which Claire could no longer do anything.