Review | Gotoubun no Hanayome 2 – Chapter 7

This Gotoubun no Hanayome 2 review contains spoilers.

Gotoubun no Hanayome 2 – Chapter 7: The Offensive Begins

Nino meets his father in front of the building where they lived until not long ago, to be able to speak with him and reaffirm everyone’s decision to maintain their current lifestyle for a while longer. With the fact that Ichika won’t be the one to bear the costs of all of them. Words that do not end up convincing his father. However, at that moment Futaro appears on a motorcycle to take Nino to the celebration with his sisters.

Upon arriving at the bakery, all together celebrate Yotsuba’s great work, sharing their cake with each one. Ending up being shared between all of them. At the end of eating, Nino goes to the kitchen of the premises carrying the used dishes, in addition to wanting to thank the manager for the gesture. However, he ends up being alone with Futaro, to whom he reaffirms his confession, since he did not listen to her when they were on the motorcycle.

Futaro went to the supermarket to shop, meeting Miku there. Who managed to distract Futaro’s attention in a raffle, which had a trip as a prize. Futaro ends up winning the trip, going with his father and Raiha. But, coincidentally the Nakano family was also there, since Miku also won the trip, with the quintuplets being accompanied by their father on the trip. Staying in the same hostel.

With his father’s constant vigilance, Futaro is unable to speak to the quintuplets, but finds a note that appears to be from Itsuki, summoning him to the inn’s inner courtyard at midnight. However, he meets Itsuki before reaching the agreed place, who tells him he does not want him to continue being the guardian of all of them. The next day, talking to Itsuki, they discover that it was one of his disguised sisters who said those words to him.

Guess who?

Outside of Nino’s part to end the previous arc, the main plot I consider focused more on Futaro and his problem with not yet recognizing the Nakano sisters. Something that I feel annoying at this point in the story, since he has had enough interactions with them to at least have suspicions of who each one is.

In Gotoubun no Hanayome 2 – Chapter 7 the main mystery is to know who is the false Itsuki. That you could know his answer by dismissing or at least having suspicions. After all, one of them is known for playing the role of her sisters when it comes to dressing up and another is an actress. Besides that one has always said that they do not need it and stressed it until the end.

The fact that Futaro still cannot recognize them shows the lack of character development. Something that honestly bothers me a bit. His past with Rena was what contributed most to the development of his character. It was an engine for him to want to recognize them and discover the truth behind Rena. However, I have the feeling that little by little he has begun to recognize them, not only for their writing style, but also aesthetically and for personality.

I became suspicious of that when he easily recognized Miku at the supermarket. Although her hearing aids may have given her away, earlier Futaro would have hesitated when talking to her. Besides, I am even more suspicious of him due to the “interrogation” he did to Miku at that time. Why did she ask if Nino had said something to her (Miku)? If I had always seen them arguing or competing for their differences… I feel like Futaro is much more insightful than he has shown so far.

I’ll take your daughter, sir

As I mentioned earlier, the ‘Seven Goodbyes’ arc helped the quintuplets develop better. And in Gotoubun no Hanayome 2 – Chapter 7 came out the part of Nino, finalizing all the parts that should make up the arc in question. Accepting to have feelings for Futaro and even confessing them twice.

It is from that moment that I stopped seeing Nino in the same way, well, her new attitude is one of the ones that I most enjoy seeing in female characters. More daring and / or willing to take the initiative. Honestly, I like her more than Miku’s current personality. However, Nino has not become my favorite quintuplet. Although at last he is a worthy rival in search of Futaro’s love. If Nino had been like this from the beginning, surely my team would have been different.

In the end, the one I still believe must have had the best development in the latest episodes It must have been Yotsuba, followed by Nino, Ichika, Itsuki and Miku respectively. But, how I felt things in development was that Nino showed better progress in her character than Yotsuba, Ichika and Itsuki shared a place (when they shouldn’t have), and Miku was the only one who kept my expectations. After all, she is the one who I think had the best development so far, especially in her approach towards Futaro.

Going back to Nino’s confession, I’m not going to deny that from the first time he did it, I couldn’t help but let out a cry of “fangirl masculino“, And since then to be excited every time she appeared on the scene with him. Repeating the cry on more than one occasion during Gotoubun no Hanayome 2 – Chapter 7.

About the quintuplet who went into the bathroom with Futaro, honestly in that situation I would have hesitated a bit due to the shock and the nerves she would have. Although, thinking about it cold, it is easy to know who he was. Well, I knew it wasn’t Itsuki, and the only ones I think capable of doing something so daring are Ichika and Nino… and taking into account Nino’s confession not long ago, I think the answer was very obvious. Assuming he couldn’t recognize her.

Fan service

I fully appreciate Itsuki and Nino’s fanservice scenes in Gotoubun no Hanayome 2 – Chapter 7. Without a censorship annoying as a dense vapor. Although Itsuki’s was more revealing, the truth is that Nino’s made me feel more like my heart racing. I really appreciate they had that quality in the animation, a much better one compared to previous chapters.

In fact, Gotoubun no Hanayome 2 – Chapter 7 I think its quality improved, although it still does not live up to the expectations I had at the beginning, I think that in general it had a good animation. Returning one of the aspects that I like the most in Gotoubun no Hanayome 2, the high quality facial expressions and close-up shots. Of course, there are still some of which I have doubts.

The scenarios have improved, although I still feel the lighting problem persists. The movement of the characters and objects also shows improvements, I no longer see them as robotic.

In Gotoubun no Hanayome 2 – Chapter 7 the two scenes that I liked the most were Nino’s first confession (when they were riding the motorcycle) and when Nino, embarrassed and annoyed, leaves the mixed bathroom after Futaro did not recognize her. But personally I think the latter had a much better quality. Being my favorite of Gotoubun no Hanayome 2 – Chapter 7. I loved the quality of expression and everything around him, even the lighting I think was perfect. While in confession, it felt a bit (too) bright, plus it seemed more “simple” to me.

For me, the key point of comparison between the two scenes is Nino’s hair. Although one has been in motion while the other has not. In the bathroom it seemed more detailed. Even in the original work I found that Nino’s hair was more detailed than in the animated adaptation. With this I do not mean that it was a bad adaptation and / or animation, but that the animation of the series is not yet in perfect sync.

He still has a long way to go before he can meet the expectations I had at the time regarding animation quality. But I think they did very well in this episode and I hope they keep improving.