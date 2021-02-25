Review | Dr. Stone: Stone Wars – Chapters 5 and 6

This review on Dr. Stone contains spoilers. If you have not seen the chapter, we recommend you do it and then go back to read the review.

Capítulo 5: “Steam gorilla”

Dr. Stone premieres its fifth broadcast with a comparison of forces between the steam engine and Magma, winning this first. The basic archetype of the car is done, but they have yet to test it and make improvements to it, starting with the wheels. These are covered with bamboo fabric, mimicking the airless wheels of NASA prototypes.

Once they are ready, the elders decide not to accompany them on the journey to facilitate the journey and the next battle. Along the way, Senku comes to the conclusion that they must stop and convert the car into a tank. To do this, he creates paper by cooking herbs in sodium hydroxide, creates a shield with a wooden structure and reinforces it with plastic without solidifying. The result is a very flexible and resistant material, carbon fiber. However, the tank is single-use, a frontal attack to free Chrome, whose location is discovered by Suika in a raid.

In her cell, Chrome discovers that Tsukasa has set traps. He knows that Senku could create a steam engine at any moment. The young “scientist” makes the decision to escape on his own to warn his companions of danger.

Analysis: Science and determination

Dr, Stone creates an intense and perfect narrative in its fifth chapter. The whole episode revolves around the advancement of the Kingdom of Science and the scientific improvements of the car, which has just been transformed into a tank. On the other hand, the last minutes give us the enormous determination of Chrome, who breaks the expected narrative scheme and decides to save himself and others.

In the vein of the series, and with so many elements already discussed in previous reviews of the first season, we are going to stop at the beauty and importance of some moments:

The scenes of the march of the Kingdom of Science are particularly beautiful and are full of metaphors and suggestions. With the snows practically melted, spring and the floral explosion accompany the first tests of the steam engine. When it is time to leave, they advance with the banner of science and magnificent scenes follow one another in which a swallow goes to the Tsukasa Empire. The swallow is the bird with which Senku’s scientific revolution began, the one with which he discovered the formula to be reborn from stone.

Again, on the enemy side we have charismatic characters like Tsukasa, who guesses Senku’s ability to create a steam engine; in front of the filler enemies, in which the repeated drawing is abused too much, since they are all muscular men with little brains and hairstyles punkies.

It is worth noting, at this point in the plot, the strong bonds of trust and teamwork of the Ishigami village. This allows technological improvements and ideas to flow like silk, and each of them is clear about the value that the others contribute. Emotional ties also create a climate of affection and protection among the inhabitants of the Kingdom of Science. Thus, their interrelationships make us see a kind of great family.

Capítulo 6: “Prison Break”

Dr. Stone opens a new chapter that dedicates to Chrome’s escape from the bamboo prison where Tsukasa’s army has held him. His captors take him for a stone age savage, and Chrome uses this to his advantage to gain space and devise a strategy. In a first attempt, he pretends that he needs to go to the bathroom and collects herbs and materials around him. However, they don’t seem useful as you can’t start a fire with such small branches.

Suddenly, an individual takes advantage of the shadows to slide one of the batteries he was carrying. With it, he decides to imitate Senku to create a corrosive acid that dissolves the strings that hold the bars. Since it needs a saline solution, it collects its own sweat, which it discharges with the battery. The plan works and he manages to flee thanks to his attention to the terrain and the surprise factor. You, a former cop, goes after him until he is cornered. Then, Chrome vomits blood, tells him he has pneumonia and infects him by throwing it. The enemy is horrified and Chrome escapes.

At the camp, Chrome appears and reveals to everyone how she escaped. He also confesses that what he vomited was some herbs.

Analysis: Chrome, the “scientist”

The sixth installment of Dr. Stone turns all the protagonism in Chrome, of the Ishigami village. On the way between the scientist and the sorcerer, he himself coined the expression “user of science”, which has been translated – very aptly in my opinion – as “scientist” or “scientist”.

Possibly, Chrome is one of the characters that have the most faith in Senku, (if not the most). However, the admiration is mutual, since our protagonist projects him as a partner, a alter ego his of the new stone age and, above all, the realization that science is inherent to the human being and will never disappear. Chrome is genuine, he is the curious man who breaks the rules and wants to know, the first stone in the way of civilization. Therefore, the existence of this prescientist destroys Tsukasa’s utopia, since, from scratch, science will always resurface.

In this sense, Senku feels that it is not essential and knows that Chrome has the ability to learn and contribute; He would never underestimate his lab partner. However, the enemy despises him and relegates him to the myth of the good savage. In an act of total arrogance, those reborn from the stone pretend to live an era without civilization, but at the same time, from their 21st century mentality, they laugh at Chrome. This supine ignorance is a weapon that the character exploits in his favor, and in the end, he knows how to do science, strategy and theater.

Me and other aspects of the chapter

As we predicted in previous reviews, the explosion of new characters will enrich the world of Dr. Stone progressively. Today, the manga follows an interesting path in which the appearance of charismatic characters with important gifts to contribute to the Kingdom of Science does not cease.

In this chapter, we meet Yo, a former policeman who does not marry civilized methods and finds the right place in the world of stone. His irascible personality and his sense of justice, as pure as it is twisted, are quite consistent. Unlike many other characters trapped by goodness, innocence or ideals, or characters like Hyoga, who are simply evil, Yo has the originality of being mentally unbalanced.

As for the narrative approach of the episode, the feeling is already emerging that they are slowing down the plot. It was, on the other hand, inevitable. This second season is more of a need to close the arc of the war with Tsukasa than a true continuation of the manga’s story. (And, really, the decision is not understood).

In conclusion

Dr. Stone gives way to spring, the floral landscape and green after the white winter. With the steam engine, the Kingdom of Science advances into enemy territory to rescue Chrome. However, it is the “scientist” himself who makes the decision to escape and save his companions from a trap.

Without a doubt, this is one of the great moments of Chrome. In it, he shows that the enormous trust that Senku has placed in him can even exceed his expectations. Far from being the princess who has to be rescued, or the good savage that the reborn of the 21st century laugh at, Chrome combines all her skills and proves to be a true “user of science”.