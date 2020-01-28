Revenant leaks as the new legend of Apex Legends

Share it:

Recently the players of Apex Legends They have witnessed a dramatic turn of events in the extended universe of the Respawn Entertainment videogame, as the one that seemed to be a candidate for a new legend of the game for the impending fourth season has died.

In the Direct and personal episode of the animated series Stories of the Wild Lands the protagonist was Jimmie "Forge" McCormick, who was thought to be the new playable character for next season. Unfortunately the character does not end up in a position to star in anything at the end of the video.

This is not exactly a surprise for all players. For some time it has been speculating that Revenant (who is known to Forge's killer) was going to be the new candidate to jump to the battlefield on the island.

At the time, representatives of Respawn said that Revenant would not arrive at the game and that the new character was going to be Forge, something that is in sight is not going to be possible and another proof that the studio is doing it wonderfully at the time of introduce characters and play with the community.

The proof that Forge is out of play is that his profile picture on the Season 4 news list now says "Undefeated (until they finished him)".

The fourth season of Apex Legends will be launched next week. Specifically on February 4. We are very close to knowing exactly who will be the new killer to enter the game and what skills will be the ones he deploys in combat.

To date we have had additions to the selection of main heroes such as Caustic and Mirage (both available in the launch game but blocked from entry). Subsequently, Octane, Crypto and Wattson have arrived, displaying new ways of playing and bringing important changes to the goal of the game.