Although the Bill Murray Remain one of the most surprising and widely applauded cameos of recent years on film, this moment in 'Welcome to Zombieland' had been thinking of another actor. The writers of the tape themselves, Rhett reese Y Paul Wernick, revealed that their first choice was always Patrick Swayze, but his delicate state of health in 2008, when it was filmed, made it impossible for the eternal dancer of 'Dirty Dancing' or the perfect man of 'Ghost' to participate.

Now, eleven years later, the writers have wanted to return to bring up the theme of the Swayze cameo by giving fans of the zombie tape the pages of the script where the scene that had been thought for it appeared. Because something the writers did was think of variations on the scene depending on the star that could finally appear.

Well, in this original script, which even has different names for some of the characters – like Woody Harrelson, who was not going to be Tallahassee, but Albuquerque – you can read the moment of Swayze's appearance. And it's this: Woody Harrelson's character expresses his adoration for Patrick Swayze and proclaims that the actor has been his hero since he saw 'The Outsiders' as a child. They are in the actor's house. Then the Harrelson character discovers a potter's wheel and some clay. And of course, decide recreate the well-known scene from 'Ghost'. The surprise comes from behind: Swayze, turned into a zombie, wants to join the party. Literally the script states: "Now turned into a zombie. Horrifying. Tight pants. Tank top. Girdles. For many reasons … Flagstaff SCREAMS."

Incidentally, beyond the nod to 'Ghost', the writers included references to other great actor classics. And it is that during the gang trip to Swayze's house, 'Roadhouse' is projected on his television and he listens to the soundtrack of 'Dirty Dancing' on his stereo.