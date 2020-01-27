Revealed the new logo of The Attack of the Giants 4, does WIT Studio quit production?

Share it:

Good and bad news for fans of anime de adaptation The attack of the Giants. The good news is that a few minutes ago the new logo of the last season was presented, which as you can see at the bottom will present the subtitle "The final season", while the bad news is that most likely there will be substantial changes in the production committee.

In fact, the new copyright suggests the appearance of a new animation studio, which could replace the boys of WIT Studio or collaborate with them for the production of the new episodes. Copyright changed from Hajime Isayama / Kodansha / "Attack on Titan" Production Committee (used for the first three seasons) a Hajime Isayama / Kodansha / "Attack on Titan" The Final Season Production Committee. The change is by no means small, and could actually indicate a change of this magnitude.

Several months ago some employees of WIT Studio had suggested their return, sharing some sketches taken from the last chapters of The Attack of the Giants. Apparently, however, the hypothesis of a collaboration with another studio would have become more realistic, especially considering that in the same release period of the last season, WIT Studio should be busy with the production of the brand new anime series Great Pretender.

And what do you think of it? Is there another study able to take the reins of this work? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below! For more information instead we will have to wait for the panel of theAnime Japan 2020, expected for March 21st.