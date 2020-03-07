revealed the identity of Rey's father

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Star Wars Universe is beginning to look more like Harry Potter. And because? Because he is falling into the same mistakes as J.K. Rowling: add details and elements to the main plots, but taken from the sleeve. The last case? Everything about Palpatine, which we saw returning from the dead in 'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker'.

SPOILERS (in case you want to read the book)

In the film we are given very few details about why the emperor has returned and how it may be that Rey is one of his descendants. In fact, one of the main criticisms of the film in which almost everyone has agreed is that: the lack of information. But thanks to the expanded Star Wars universe, we can know new details thanks to books and comics. In this case, thanks to the novelization of the film, from 'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker'.

Disney

In this adaptation of the film, we discover that Rey's father is one of Palpatine's failed clones, who escaped when he became aware of what his destiny was going to be: to serve the Emperor's ultimate evil. This revelation joins that Palpatine himself that we see in the film is a clone of the Emperor that we knew, but it didn't work out well, and that's why he is decrepit and slowly disintegrating.

This revelation makes us ask ourselves something very complex: when do the clones have an awareness of themselves and can reveal themselves against their creator? Will it be a land to explore for the future of the saga?