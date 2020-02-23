Revealed the helmetless appearance of the most dangerous Avengers Chitauri: Endgame

Share it:

During several UCM films we saw how The Avengers and their allies stood facing a race of putties known as Chitauri whose ferocity and numerical superiority used to endanger the heroes in the most memorable battles of the Saga of Infinity.

Within this breed there was a sort of gorilla much more dangerous than the standard specimens and the desasapland of these beasts was carried out by the artist Jerad S. Marantz, who desasaplanded the creature you see above, seen in the great final battle of Avengers : Endgame and now shown "natural" thanks to a new Marantz post.

The artist has thought it convenient to make public the face of this abomination (do you also remember a Locust of Gears of War?) And here you have it. The models of the character with helmet can be found in this link to the ArtStation profile of Marantz.

These creatures managed to overcome the advanced shields of Wakanda in Infinity War and also cause some damage among the ranks of the heroes in Endgame, they are no small thing even if they fall like flies during each great battle. They come from Sanctuary and are enough to invade a planet and bend it. Too bad they chose to invade the planet guarded by the most powerful beings in the galaxy.