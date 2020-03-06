 Revealed the catalog of Marvel and Star Wars at Disney + Spain

Share it:

A great event was planned this weekend to mark the landing of the Disney + platform in much of Europe, including our country. The Coronavirus has forced to cancel the event but for that reason we do not run out of ads, and so we have the announcement of what the catalog, at least from the beginning, that will be in Disney + Spain.

The catalog as we know has five main pillars: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. This translates into a wide variety of movies, entertainment programs, documentaries and original series exclusive to the platform. More than 500 movies, 300 series and 25 exclusive Disney + Originals… We know that a good part of these new contents (case of “The Mandalorian” or the Marvel Studios series) will obviously arrive in our country, but, What happens to the old content in our country? At last that mystery is revealed.

For months it has been commenting a lot on what content there will be on the platform, and it drew powerfully the attention that it seemed that the great majority of animated series would have with which many of us grew up. The bad news is that this will only be in the United States and few countries, as the 90s animated series stay off the platform, or at least for now, in Spain. Or put another way, we are left with the animated series of the last decade.

In the UCM movie catalog they fit highlight expected absences, like the initial UCM movies, "Hombre de Hierro" or "The incredible Hulk" (for the rights issue with Columbia Pictures), or "Spider-Man: Homecoming" Y "Spider-Man: Away from Home", being films distributed by Sony Pictures. Then we have temporary absences, for being "recent" releases, such as "Captain Marvel" Y "Avengers: Endgame" (In fact, the movie will not be for now "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"). Other significant absences are mutant films with adult cut, "Logan", "Deadpool" Y "Deadpool 2".

Many fans they will also miss the series that make up the UCM, and it is that they are not even those of Netflix (as expected), nor others like “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, “Marvel’s Runaways”, “Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger”… but we will have “Marvel’s Agent Carter” Y "Inhumans".

We also take this opportunity to comment that the agreement between Disney and Movistar seems to come to an end this April, and they have already announced that as of April 7, “the contents of the Movistar Disney channel will no longer be available in the Cinema Package”.

