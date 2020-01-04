Entertainment

Revealed news about the Director's Cut version of Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World

January 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
The one of Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World is an appreciated Japanese light novel series written by Tappei Nagatsuki which over the years has been able to collect more and more success, finally arriving to be transposed into a real animated series that has proved capable of attracting even more attention.

The anime has in fact been able to gather countless spectators around it, to the point that shortly after its conclusion a second season of Re: Zero Starting Life in Another World has been officially confirmed. Yet not everyone was fully satisfied with the work and indeed, many expressed some doubts about some scenes seen during the series.

Well, an official response came to the criticisms, which materialized in the confirmation of Re: Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut, revised and corrected version of the series which will represent a sort of mega-recap of everything we have seen, with additional scenes and new information designed to better understand the reason for certain events and motivations. Furthermore, on Twitter, it was also revealed that the "new" series will consist of a total of 13 episodes.

We also remind our readers that Re: Zero Starting Life in Another World saw the arrival of an OVA representative a real prequel of the original work.

