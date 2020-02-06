Entertainment

Revealed new information on the soundtrack of the fifth season of Food Wars!

February 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Food Wars! it is undoubtedly a peculiar work that is living much longer than we could have imagined initially, especially if we consider that after the conclusion of the manga, the popularity behind the production has rapidly decreased also with respect to the animated adaptation.

In fact, many thought that the fourth season would be the last, a set of episodes that would have to speed up various events to allow the actual conclusion of the story, but things went differently and – to the delight of the fans – production continued on its way, taking the necessary time to be able to narrate everything with the right calmness and clarity, probably also for the ultimate purpose of bringing to light a more appreciable conclusion of the events than that of the manga, which had left many readers unhappy.

After all, Food Wars continues to obtain collateral products that are able to make people talk about themselves, a sign of the fame that the work continues to possess, a fame that has allowed to bring to the realization of a fifth and final season currently expected for April 2020 and which will definitely close the story of the saga. Well, through Twitter, some new information on opening and ending theme has been released altogether. In fact, it has been made known that nano.RIPE will take care of the opening while the artist Mai Fuchigami will think about the closing music.

READ:           'The Witcher': Netflix says it is about to be the most watched season in its history and launches an animated film

Before saying goodbye, we finally remind you that the fifth season of Food Wars was shown in a key visual published some time ago and that you can find on our pages.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.