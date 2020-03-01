Entertainment

Revealed new information on Boruto's upcoming opening and ending themes

March 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
As you probably know, over the past few months Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, latest production linked to the franchise of Naruto, has been widely talked about, especially thanks to its animated adaptation recently come to the long-awaited and talked-about narrative arc of the Bandits Mujina.

Boruto's new adventures have indeed seen our ninja and his friends in at least a peculiar situation, who found themselves undercover in a dangerous prison to find plans that Bandit Mujina are preparing to damage the Leaf Village. Well, in order to show even more the importance of the new narrative arc of the work, which in fact represents another starting point for the series from which important developments will emerge, some information has recently arrived on what will be the new opening and ending themes of the series.

Going into more detail, it has in fact been made known that both new songs are being released by the rock band Seven Billion Dots, a group already famous in the anime environment for having dealt with the writing of the various songs used for the animated adaptation of Granblue Fantasy. According to what was announced, both songs should arrive in April 2020, although a specific date has not yet been given.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that just recently the new 146th episode of Boruto Naruto Next Generations has been unveiled. In addition, over the past few days fans have let themselves be praised for the animation work placed in the last episode of the series.

