reveal the episodes written entirely by Jon Favreau

While we get some new confirmations on the cast of The Mandalorian 2, let’s find out which are the unreleased episodes on which he has worked in first person Jon favreau, famous producer, director and screenwriter.

Now very little is missing from the arrival of the second season of The Mandalorian, fans are eager to find out what the next adventures of Din Djarin and the other characters known during the first part of the saga will be. Furthermore, according to what is written on the website of the “Writers Guild of America West“, the creator of the show Jon Favreau has written six of the eight episodes that make up the new season. The fifth episode will be the work of Dave Filoni, while Rick Famuyiwa will take care of the seventh episode.

Enthusiasts then began to theorize when the Ahsoka Tano’s live action debut, which according to various rumors will be played by Rosario Dawson, according to many it will be possible to see her during the fifth episode, as Dave Filoni has always declared that he is very attached to the character. All that remains is to wait for more information, in the meantime we leave you with this documentary focused on The Mandalorian and in particular on the creation of the Razor Crest.

Finally we remind you that the second season of the Star Wars series will make its debut on next 30 October.