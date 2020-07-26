reveal the date of the season finale and other surprises

Share it:

After the obligatory stop due to the health emergency, the tenth season of The Walking Dead is finally preparing to return to the small screen with its highly anticipated season finale. But that is not all…

Fans of The Walking Dead, mark the date on the calendar: Sunday 4 October you will finally get to know how the tenth season of the AMC show will end.

Originally scheduled for April 12, the episode was postponed to a later date, but unlike many other series that had to forcefully opt for a shorter season and a change of plans for the next one, The Walking Dead was able to continue working remotely on his season finale, which "only" lacked post-production to complete.

But now the twist: apparently, that of October 4th will not be the official season finale … Why AMC has decided to add 6 more episodes to the tenth season, which will however be broadcast in 2021.

We don't know if a story other than the one scheduled for the beginning of the eleventh season will be told, which at this point will necessarily be postponed for a few months, but we will probably be told more in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the sixth season of Fear The Walking Dead will occupy the TWD slot in the remaining weeks of 2020.