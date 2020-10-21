reunion of the cult series with Ron Howard and Henry Winkler announced

In view of the upcoming US presidential election, there will be an incredible one reunion del cast di Happy Days, the cult series of the 70s and 80s that literally marked an era and launched the likes of Ron haward.

This event was organized by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, with the purpose of raise money for the elections and ensure that Donald Trump is not re-elected. For the occasion Ben Wikler, a local politician, said:

“We are thrilled that a show made famous in Milwaukee is coming home to help make Donald Trump a one-term president. We know that all roads to the White House go through the “Badger State” and with the cast of Happy Days which helps us raise funds to take back the White House, we believe even more that we can get a victory on November 3rd “.

In addition to the aforementioned Ron Howard will also take part in the Happy Days reunion Henry Winkler, unforgettable interpreter of Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli, the screenwriter of the series Lowell Ganz, Anson Williams e Marion Ross. During this virtual meeting, the cast will not only answer questions from fans, but will also reveal particular anecdotes from the series that more than any other presented us with theAmerican way of life.

