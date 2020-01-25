returns to Netflix maintaining all the devilish virtues of the series

Share it:

‘Sabrina’s chilling adventures’ has finally returned to Netflix with his third season – or Part 3, which is what he prefers to call the platform for reasons that I do not quite understand, maybe a contractual technicality? – and he has done it with a more dynamic start than in previous occasions – from here-.

Nor did they have another to those responsible if they did not want to leave a sense of stagnation, but the great dilemma they left at the end of the previous batch of episodes is addressed, so Nick's rescue becomes the first obsession of a Sabrina who he will have to deal with many other problems, including the delicate situation of hell after the imprisonment of Lucifer. All this while maintaining its virtues and also the main problem of the series.

I wish shorter episodes

I must confess that I had already forgotten what had bothered me most in the previous two installments of ‘The creepy adventures of Sabrina’: the episodes last too long. It is true that on paper they have space to better serve all the characters, although then some are always left aside, on this occasion in the first two episodes that I have been able to see it is the two aunts of the protagonist who have just relegated to a very background.

An hour per episode is simply too much for a series that at all times seeks to be a kind of evolved version of a series of The CW, the North American channel in which it was going to be emitted originally, with touches of 'Buffy, Vampire Slayer'. In addition, they end up diluting the strength of the frames a bit. This is not so noticeable in the first episode because Nick's rescue is something with more travel and implications, but the collection of the refrigerator's soul in the second starts strongly to end up somewhat lost for the benefit of other aspects that interest the Serie.

I am realizing that by my words it may seem that the series has become heavy when it's just that I tend to enjoy the beginning of its episodes much more than the final stretch. The series has always been characterized by addressing from the lightness more juicy issues than usual in a teenage series, being in the mortal facet of the protagonist where it looks more like others but measuring it all more, which could sometimes lead to marginalizing a So much of the plot to his human friends.

The way forward in Part 3

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, creator and showrunner of the series, handles his integration in the other life of Sabrina much better. Soon it will be necessary to return to his mortal worries and we will see if it continues being the case in future episodes, but the good thing of all this is that it has been done at the same time that those that are called to be the two great plots of season are raised, between the that there is a clear parallel: Succession in power.

On the one hand, Sabrina has validated a legal argument to seize power in Hell, but it is clear that she will have to face different threats if she wants to keep it – although she herself makes clear at the end of the first episode that You will see if you simply want to do it when the time comes to make a final decision – while on Earth the leadership of the Church of the Night is also in the air.

For now we have not seen too much of those power games that could give so much of themselves, but at least it has managed to keep the alternation between one place and another maintaining the same level of interest. If we add that even the protagonist is also affected when she believes she can have her oasis of tranquility – reflected in the second episode by that correct music scene but far from being memorable – we find A more compact series.

In short

‘Sabrina’s chilling adventures’ has come back to Netflix hard and the only thing I can throw into her face is that her episodes are still too long. I know that there are other series that shoot up to this duration, but the tone that concerns us leads to the transition chapters, which end up being the majority, are affected by it. For the rest, it remains a most enjoyable devilish hobby.