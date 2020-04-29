 Returns for the Flash season finale and promo of the next episode

Share it:

Last night we had a new episode of the series "The Flash", and as usual, we already have available the promotional video for the next Tuesday chapter, entitled Pay the Piper, added to the images of the same. As the protagonist Grant Gustin revealed, in this episode we will have the return of the villain Godspeed, as the promo itself confirms, in addition to the return of Pied Piper (The Pied Piper), who has already advanced the description of the chapter.

Along with this comment the latest statements of the showrunner of the series, Eric Wallace, on that supervening end that there is for the season. Let's remember that the original ending was put in by episode 22, which was also going to be left by an Eobard Thawne cliffhanger, but the ending should be put in by chapter 19, although Gustin already said that it also had a pretty good ending. Wallace goes a little further by advancing what fans can expect from this finale.

I think people will appreciate, too, that one of the season's biggest episodes, by any chance, was always planned to be Episode 6.19. So, one of the biggest episodes featuring one of the biggest battles we've recorded in The Flash's six-season history, is now shown in our new season finale. It's kind of exciting in the middle of all this tragedy.

Wallace was also asked if the remaining episodes stick with "villain of the week" or if they have a more general narrative focus. As he explains, these episodes these episodes will do "a little bit of both" in the long run. Even more surprising was his revelation that there might be some returns from old acquaintances.

We have … I'm not going to ruin the surprise, in two episodes, but in 6 × 18, you have more than the traditional goal of the week. And you get some guest actors from the past, maybe even as old as in seasons 1 and 2, you know? It will be great.

In another interview, Wallace has also commented that one of his top priorities for this season was to tell more focused stories on female characters.

It was my highest priority, I would say, to straighten the ship. The series is called ‘The Flash’, and I understand that it is Barry's story. However, we have a very rich cast of female characters, specifically Iris, that I have felt have been neglected. And it was a priority for me to bring them to the front line.

Images and promo of The Flash 6 × 18: Pay the Piper

GODSPEED AND PIED PIPER RETURN – When Godspeed returns, Barry (Grant Gustin) goes to Hartley Rathaway (Andy Mientus) to ask for help. However, things get tense quickly after Barry realizes that one of the Crisis changes is that The Flash and Pied Piper are now enemies. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) tries to escape the Mirrorverse.

Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Jess Carson.

