Returns 'Around the World in 80 days' in serial format

March 28, 2020
Lisa Durant
The great classic of Julio Verne, 'Around the world in eighty days', go back to television. Once again. This is the fifth time that we will fly in a balloon outside the pages of the novel. Although the animated representation of the eighties, with the lion turned into Willy Fog and the theme of Mocedades, will always be our favorite (due to nostalgia), now it's the turn of another series in the BBC, this one with real characters where David Tennant (whom we have seen in 'Doctor Who' or 'Jessica Jones') will be the main protagonist.

Little need be said about the plot, that unforgettable journey through the world of Phileas Fogg with his butler Jean Passepartout – who will be played by Ibrahim Koma – to win a bet. Trains, ships, horses and of course a balloonThey will be your best allies to tour Europe, India and cross the ocean to go through America.

About the series it has been confirmed that it will have eight episodes that will be run by Steve Barron ('The Durrells'), who will serve as the principal director. The creators are Ashley Pharoah ('Life on Mars') and Caleb Ranson ('Child of Mine') and the project will be produced through Slim Film + Television. Unfortunately of its premiere in these moments that touch little can be said. As Deadline picks up, production was expected to start last February in South Africa and Romania to be released before the end of 2020, but due to the current health crisis, filming was canceled and it is unknown when the cameras will turn on to prepare this story in which we will travel around the world again.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

