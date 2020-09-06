Returnal exclusively on PS5: does deep space await players in 2021?

Share it:

During the month of June, the team of Housemarque presented to the public the first trailer of Returnal, an adventure set in distant deep space.

On the title developed by the authors of Resogun e Alienation not much information is currently available. It is known for example that the protagonist of Returnal it will be a female figure, of whose background no details have however been offered. Also unknown is the exact nature of the threats he will face in sidereal space, apparently populated by disturbing and dangerous creatures.

Unknown is also the exit window of the creation of Housemarque, about which the development team offered no statements. On this front, however, an interesting clue may have emerged, spotted by the community on Laura Gilbert’s LinkedIn profile. Former Sony Employee Interactive Entertainment Europe, where he served as Game Users Researcher, in fact, the professional reports that she has also worked on Returnal, which on the social network is indicated as outgoing during the 2021. Obviously this is not an official confirmation, so we invite you to wait for further details.

In the meantime, on the pages of Everyeye you will find a rich preview of Returnal, our Daniele D’Orefice analyzes the narrative context and gameplay elements that emerged from the reveal trailer.