Return to the Marigold Hotel star Bill Nighy reveals: “I never felt like a man”

This evening it airs on Rai 2 Return to the Marigold Hotel, a 2015 film directed by John Madden, which boasts a spectacular cast composed among others by Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Dev Patel and Bill Nighy. The latter who plays Douglas Ainslie in the film has recently revealed that he has never felt completely man.

The well-known British actor, who has starred in numerous blockbuster films including Love Actually, Underwold and Pirates of the Caribbean, admitted that he never felt particularly comfortable with the traditional notion of masculinity.

Interviewed by the Guardian, he said: “I hardly like any version of being male, frankly. I have never found various expressions of masculinity attractive. When I was younger I was silent in the company of men because I have always felt that I am not“.

Nighy then emphasized the concept of machismo that has ruled the world since the dawn of time: “Over the centuries the idea has spread that men are superior, that women are the weaker sex. I believe these are all bitches. The myth of weak women is only male propaganda“.

The star went on to say that unless misogyny and sexism are addressed properly, the world will continue to be a dark place.

“Men always get by, for centuries now. Until we deal with sex politics, the world will never function properly. There are always people trying to stop the civilization process. Medieval things that you wouldn’t think could happen in 2020 and instead … “

