Return? Ana Claudia Talancón talks about "I am your fan"

In 2010 and 2011, Channel 11 He gave us one of the most iconic and emotional series of the decade, which left a great mark: I'm your fan.

Everything seems to indicate that the romantic story, which had two seasons, has not come to an end and there is still hope that a third will come to see the light, but this time in the form of a movie.

In accordance with The universal, Ana Claudia Talancón I'm talking about a possible come back from I'm your fan, series that starred in playing Charly Peanuts

Really the project is not dead, I want you to know that it can revive I'm your fan, we talked about making a movie. Constanza Novick, the writer came again and we are happy to wake up the project, possibly by 2020. ”

The actress also confessed that she is very happy for all the support the project has received and her possible return.

I am very pleased to see the support he has had. I am your fan, for the people and I think the public will like to have it back. ”

In Twitterlthe news quickly became a trend and caused great emotion among millions of users of the social network.

With information from El Universal

It may interest you:

Did Barbie kill Jenni Rivera for a lawsuit with Los Zetas? This is how the narco confessed