Return a legendary in Pokémon, or maybe not: translated the synopsis of episode 9

So far, the Pokémon anime has packed episodes popular with fans. From the initial story of Pikachu to the latest events involving Mr. Mime in Ash's journey, it seems that the anime wants to introduce little by little all legendary pokémon belonging to the various regions of the world explored so far.

Pokémon episode 9 was anticipated by some previews that revealed what it is: the Ho-Oh bird. Today also comes the synopsis of the episode in question.

"When Ash and Go learn that the legendary pokémon Ho-Oh was spotted in a city in the Johto region called Enju, they immediately head there. And believe it or not, they discover a pokémon reminiscent of Ho-Oh as soon as they arrive. The two are extremely happy but it turns out that that Ho-Oh is just a fake; a boy named Kurio disguised one of his pokémon. Kurio says he wants to show Ho-Oh to his grandfather at any cost. Will he finally meet the real one ?! "

It therefore appears that Ash and Go won't meet the real Ho-Oh right away, unless the pokémon appears towards the end of the episode as a gift for fans. Probable event, given that in the initial episodes of Pokémon he has already attended Lugia, the counterpart of Ho-Oh for the Johto region.