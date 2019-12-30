A recent job offer published by Retro Studios suggests that the team looks for a professional in charge of supervising work outsourced to another company to meet the seal's quality standards.
The subcontracted work in question would be the desasapland of scenarios of Metroid Prime 4, because the offer mentions that an artist is needed to review the work of third parties. Of course, there is no reference to this game in that offer. Let the legendary studio know it's not working on anything else for now.
The discovery was made by youtuber Doctre 81 and explained in the following video.
This can be translated in two ways. The first is that the development rhythms will accelerate a bit by easing the workload and therefore will have to wait a little less for the premiere of the game. The second is that these scenarios do not have a level of quality in line with Retro Studios as its developers are not the ones behind the desasapland.
If the latter does not happen, the person who chooses to get the job offer that has given rise to all this recent speculation about one of the most anticipated exclusives in the Nintendo Switch catalog should be in charge.
Source.
Retro would have outsourced the design of Metroid Prime 4 scenarios was last modified: December 30th, 2019 by Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Add Comment