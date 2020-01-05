Retro Studios: is the lead designer of Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze back on the team?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The team of Retro Studios it is currently fully engaged in the development of Metroid Prime 4, a project still today wrapped in a thick blanket of mystery.

Following the announcement of the complete reboot of the works conducted on the new adventure of Samus, neither Nintendo nor the software house have in fact offered many updates on the expected title. Pending further details, observers have focused on staff movements within Retro Studios. In particular, the editorial staff of VGC reports that he has learned of the return of a game development veteran to the team: Stephen Dupree, former lead designer for Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze.

According to reports from the portal, the latter would have decided to return to Retro Studios after about two years of absence, during which it supported Playful Corp in the realization of New Super Lucky's Tale. Dupree would now be active again in the software house with the role of game designer, but VGC does not seem to be sure of his involvement in the development of Metroid Prime 4. In the past, the developer had worked on Donkey Kong Country Returns it's at Mario Kart 7.

A short while ago, however, the news of the entry into Retro Studios of Kyle Hefley, one of the designers of Master Chief and the Halo series, had arrived.