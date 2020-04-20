Resurrect Dino Crisis with this spectacular mod of Resident Evil 3 Remake

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although the current debate centers on whether a remake of Resident Evil 4 or one of Resident Evil: Code Veronica is better, Capcom fans also do not forget another great saga that, so far, has not been recovered. We are talking about nothing more and nothing less than the Dino Crisis franchise, whose remake has been on the lips of many but which is never confirmed.

Maybe that's why fans are taking the initiative. The case is that, through a mod of Resident Evil 3 Remake For the PC version, they have managed to recreate the first title of this famous saga of terror, action and dinosaurs. And the result is spectacular. You can see it just below these lines.

As they comment from GameRant, the information comes from the video published by YouTuber Darkness Valtier. And in it we can see that the mod in question is called Dino Evil 3. What exactly does it do if you apply it to your compatible game? Very simple: transform all enemies into T-Rex, which are also the same size as in the original game.

In addition, the protagonist Jill also resembles Regina, who is the main character in the Dino Crisis saga. Anyway, it is also worth mentioning that the mod is visually very cool, but it also experiences some major performance issues. Without going any further, some dinosaurs get trapped in the doors and they must also be polished technically.

In short, it is a curious way to relive the PlayStation classic. And while we don't know if Capcom will decide to announce a project related to the Dino Crisis franchise soon, we do know that it is currently very interested in knowing if fans want more remakes. And these have responded emphatically and unanimously: Yes, they want to.