Resounding! HBO is developing a series about Ivanka Trump

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Some recent rumors confirm that HBO is developing a series dedicated to the daughter of the President of the United States, based on the successful podcast of New York Magazine titled Tabloid: The Making of Ivanka Trump.

The project should therefore focus on Ivanka’s early years, and should be produced by former HBO executive Nick Hallda and podcast host Vanessa Grigoriadis herself. Australian playwright Nakkiah Lui should also be involved.

Launched last August, the eight-episode series features listeners one unique look at the life of Trump’s eldest daughter, retracing the history of her entire family until her definitive consecration as It Girl of New York, painting a unique picture of Ivanka and her privileged education.

The podcast also features some interviews with Ivanka’s mother, Ivana Trump, as well as with family friends and other members of high society, offering many insights into Ivanka’s relationships with her father, the president of the United States, and her husband, Jared Kushner.

HBO has not yet confirmed or denied the news but, this series could offer a unique point of view on what it is one of the most powerful and influential women in the USA, winking at the world of the tabloid investigation that has had the Trump family so dear over the years.

We will keep you updated in case of new information and, we remind you that HBO is in the meantime engaged in the production of Raised by Wolves, a new extraordinary series by Ridley Scott and, House of the Dragon, a spin-off of Game of Thrones.