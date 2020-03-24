TV Shows

Resident will do an online direct with the President of El Salvador

March 24, 2020
Edie Perez
San Juan.- The resident Puerto Rican singer will hold a live on Instagram on Tuesday with the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele.

This was reported by the interpreter through his social networks in which he specifies that the connection will be made at 19:00 local time in Puerto Rico.

On the other hand, he invites his followers to write him the questions they want the Salvadoran president to ask.

In addition, Residente joins the criticism made by other musicians, such as Thalía, who criticized the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for inviting Mexicans to go out and lead normal lives despite the pandemic by the COVID-19.

"Friends of Mexico, I speak to you as I speak to my brothers. They do not have to leave their homes to strengthen the economy, just stay healthy without leaving. Life is worth more than any fucking economy," wrote Resident in twitter.



In addition, in recent days it has positioned itself in relation to measures adopted in Puerto Rico to control the spread of COVID-19.

Thus, this weekend, he asked to prevent flights to Puerto Rico, something that had already been requested by the governor, Wanda Vázquez, but which is something that is the responsibility of the United States aviation authorities.

Can we close the flights to Puerto Rico? Or should we ask Trump for permission too? "He wrote this Saturday on his social networks.



That same day, he asked himself if the authorities "could stop collecting electricity, water, food, cars, telephones, rent, until the Coronavirus passes."



The governor announced on Monday an economic package of $ 787 million aimed at mitigating the effects of COVID-19 on the island, aid that exceeds that offered by any other US territory.

The head of the Executive of Puerto Rico, where up to now there have been 2 deaths and 39 cases of contagion by COVID-19, said in a televised message that It is a plan to keep the economy afloat and that there are still more measures under evaluation that were not announced.

