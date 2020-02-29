Resident praised by his colleagues at the launch of "René"

Share it:

Colleagues praised "René", the most recent musical release of René Pérez Joglar better known as Residente, an open-hearted song whose video has received millions of views on YouTube and in which the Puerto Rican performer intimately recounts his deepest feelings .

The urban singer received, especially from his companions in Puerto Rico, a boost to his theme. In that song that Residente accompanies with a video in which he appears in a baseball field with clothing for that sport, he makes a foray into his biography since childhood, in addition to portraying the hardness of a family, as he himself points out, of Lower middle class who did not have it easy to get ahead.

Other artists valued how René Pérez is deeply open to others in that composition by revealing details of his innermost fears. Bad Bunny, Tito El Bambino or Karla Monroig are just some names of Resident colleagues who turned to social networks to praise their new theme.









Bad Bunny showed an image of the Centro Ahorros supermarket, like the one in the video, one of the most traditional on the island, to which he added the expression "wow", alluding to the nostalgia caused by the video "Rene" .

The musician Daniel Conga expressed through social networks, "Thank you for this work René, I love you". Anuel AA also reacted to point out "René" on his Instagram account that he felt identified with the lyrics. Urban gender singer Noriel extolled:

How much truth in a song, it had been a long time since a song did not touch me so much, listening to this song I had tears.

A day like today exactly right now I was being born. That is why I take this opportunity to tell you that the most important issue of my life on a personal level comes out this Thursday 27. # René pic.twitter.com/KqDjmsSjJv – Resident (@Residente)

Puerto Rican artist Miky Woodz also remarked the phrase, "My grandmother died, she didn't see me play in the stadium," employed by Residente.

According to an interview with the AP agency, Resident wrote "René" after a night when he thought about taking his own life. "Look, I've never had such a dramatic feeling, but I remember that day I was at the hotel on the 25th floor, and I wanted to throw myself out of the balcony."

"I didn't want to go out to play, I didn't want to be there, they called me to go and I didn't want to, I was feeling really weird, I had to call my mom, I was saying 'I don't want to be here, I don't want to be here', my phone was tearing up because I started crying and I never cried, it was giving me something weird that had never happened to me and I was afraid. "