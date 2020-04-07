Resident Evil Village would be the title of the new game for 2021

Share it:

Rumors about Resident Evil 8 they do not stop arriving and the last one would come to reveal that the title is Resident Evil Village, with the first four letters being the number VIII as it happened in the logo of the previous installment.

The information is published by Biohazard Cast, who claim to have internal sources with access to development. These sources assure that Chris Redfield will have an important role in the game appearing to Ethan and showing some relationship with him, with Mia and with his baby.

Other details speak of one of the game's enemies, a witch who manipulates insects and is able to fade into a cloud of them when we defeat her. Supposedly it would appear for the first time in a demonstration of the game.

This is in addition to recent information that spoke of a game that will return to the first person, where elements such as madness and hallucinations would also be very present in a game where we will not see many of the classic enemies.

Everything is yet to be seen since Capcom has not said a word about the future of Resident Evil and will not say it in a while. Of course, these rumors speak of an announcement for this year, if true we are a few months away from knowing what awaits us in the next main installment of this prolific saga of terror and action.

At the moment the franchise has been doing luxury with two highly successful remakes that have adapted Resident Evil 2 and its sequel (actually a prequel) with a current engine, outstanding attention to detail and great care for great media classics such as are these two games.