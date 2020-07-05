Resident Evil Village will end the story that began in Resident Evil 7

Share it:

During the Playstation event "Future of Gaming" was presented to the world Resident Evil Village, the eighth chapter of the successful Capcom series. The survival horror will take us to a village in Romania where we will find it witches, werewolves and other bloodthirsty beasts who will try in every way to kill us.

New details on the next title have been released directly by the producers, Tsuyoshi Kanda and Pete Fabiano, in a new interview with Famitsu. During the chat, several curiosities were revealed about the next effort of the software house.

In addition to announcing that the game is already at 60% of the development, the two producers have said that the title will end the story of Ethan Winter that began in Resident Evil 7 Biohazard. In a part of the previous work, the player is asked to perform an important choice that will clearly change the implications of the plot. However, it has not yet been clarified which of these choices will become canonical.

Kanda and Fabiano said that the development focused on the characterization of the village, since the latter is in all respects "another protagonist" of the adventure. They also return to this new chapter two important mechanical features of the series: inventory management and puzzle solving. The two manufacturers are keen to underline, finally, that thanks to the development of the next chapter on new generation consoles, they have managed to make the loading times almost non-existent. A new generation of terror is about to arrive along with Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X.