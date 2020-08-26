Resident Evil Village, what’s new this week?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the official presentation at the end of June, di Resident Evil Village they have completely lost track, but do not despair because news on the Capcom game could arrive in the course of this week.

On the Resident Evil Village official website we can read the synopsis: “Resident Evil returns, with the eighth installment of the main series. Resident Evil Village aims to revolutionize the world of survival horror. Years after going through a nightmare experience, Ethan Winters was able to rebuild a normal life together with his family. This life will be snatched from him by the one who everyone considers a hero, Chris Redfield.“

That’s all? Obviously no, by scrolling to the bottom of the pages it is in fact possible to notice how there is still a reminder that reads “Next update August 2020“, as evidence of how apparently novelties are expected during the current month.

There are two eligible appointments, namely the Gamescom Opening Night Live del 27 agosto and the Future Games Show del 28 agosto, where the first appears more likely considering the huge sounding board guaranteed by the German fair, this year in a 100% digital version due to the Coronavirus emergency. So at the end of this week, will we see a new presentation of Resident Evil Village? For the moment everything is silent on the part of Capcom but hope is the last to die …