Resident Evil Village, still rumor: introductory sequence and plot details

The recent emergence of new rumors about settings, weapons and Bosses in Resident Evil Village is followed by a further wave of alleged information, this time linked to the narrative component of the game.

The source, once again, is the portal Biohazard Declassified, whose analysis is also relaunched by the well-known insider Dusk Golem. Both report details reported as rumor, but they highlight how, if true, they could represent potential spoilers. So if you don't want to take the risk of receiving any kind of anticipation on what awaits you in Resident Evil Village, you may not want to read on.

The sources of Biohazard Declassified involve the alleged opening sequence of the title, which would actually coincide with what has already been shown in the trailer from Capcom. Section would see My intent on reading a story to his daughter, by name Rose. The end of the activity would coincide with the arrival of Ethan on the stage and the passage of the action into the hands of the player. In the house, it is reported, there are some documents informing us that the entire family was not contaminated by the E-virus and that at the end of the events of Resident Evil 7, Ethan spent time with Chris Redfield. Subsequently, the protagonist takes Rose and places her in her crib upstairs, and then returns to Mia, intent on cooking.

At this point, Ethan tries to start a discussion with Mia about what happened in Louisiana, but the woman is evasive. The situation, however, suddenly worsened, with bullets bursting out of a window, hitting Mia non-lethally. This would be followed by Chris entering the scene, accompanied by two subordinates, with the man proceeding to a brutal execution of the woman, in front of Ethan's eyes. The latter and little Rose, it is said, would later be forcibly loaded onto a vehicle, which is involved in an accident. From the crash site, Ethan moves to seek help, reaching the village which will be the setting for the new Resident Evil. Here, man should have his first contact with dangerous creatures, with a series of first encounters.

As usual when it comes to rumor, we invite you to remember that the details reported could turn out to be wholly or partially incorrect: therefore interpret them with due caution. Looking forward to seeing Resident Evil Village in action, Capcom confirmed that the Resident Evil saga has sold over 103 million copies.